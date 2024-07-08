Black Fire Brigade Opens a New Educational Center and Celebrates Six Years of Diversifying First Responders in Chicago
Black Fire Brigade proudly announces the opening of a new Educational Center, expanding its mission to train the next generation of first responders.
The Black Fire Brigade is more than a response. It's about opening new doors for EMS and Fire safety for our youth and fostering equality for our Black and Brown communities."”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Fire Brigade (BFB) proudly announces the grand opening of its new BFB Educational Center, marking a significant expansion in its mission to train the next generation of first responders as they also commemorate the BFB's sixth anniversary of the organization and the difference they are making in the lives of young people they serve. The Black Fire Brigade Training Center is at 5349 S Wabash, Chicago, IL.
— Terri Winston
Since its establishment in 2018 under the leadership of Lieutenant Curtis and Terri Winston, the BFB has been a catalyst for change, advocating for academic achievement and professional development within the fire rescue and EMS sectors. An early highlight of their efforts was in August 2018, when a fundraising drive enabled forty young adults to begin their Emergency Medical Technician School journey. These students, graduating into roles within fire and emergency management services by January 2019, epitomize the success and mission of the BFB.
"In the shadow of COVID-19, being an essential worker has soared, offering stability in stormy times. The creation of the Black Fire Brigade is more than a response; it's a heartfelt story of hope. It's about opening new doors for EMS and Fire safety for our youth and fostering equality for our Black and Brown communities. This initiative isn't just about jobs; it's about building a stronger, united future," says co-founder Terri Winston.
Today, the BFB's educational program thrives, placing 700 students into critical roles as fire department personnel, EMS providers, and ER technicians across various local hospitals. This track record of success highlights the brigade's commitment to fostering excellence and diversity within the first responder community. The BFB's efforts ensure that the professional landscape not only provides significant opportunities for African-American youth but also reflects and meets the needs of our diverse communities.
About BFB: The Black Fire Brigade is a 501c3 non-profit organization with SAM, CAGE, and GATA certifications. Our commitment to diversity and mentorship drives everything we do. Through our programs, youth participants gain valuable skills, knowledge, and a sense of belonging within a community of mentors and peers. We empower young individuals to pursue careers in EMS and fire safety, advocating for safety and resilience in their communities. By fostering diversity and inclusion, the Black Fire Brigade is shaping a more representative and responsive fire and EMS workforce that mirrors its communities.
