Canon U.S.A. Executive Vice President and General Manager Seymour Liebman Named to Long Island Press PowerList for 12th Straight Year

Melville, NY, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce executive vice president and general manager Seymour Liebman’s inclusion on the Long Island Press PowerList for the 12th consecutive year.

Schneps Media, which publishes the Long Island Press, named the most influential movers and shakers on the Island to its PowerList, with Liebman once again earning recognition as a key part of Long Island’s innovation economy.

The Long Island Press PowerList, in its 19th year overall, honors some of Long Island’s most influential leaders in business, politics, education, health care, and non-profits. The honorees were recognized at dinner on June 26 at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

“It is once again a genuine honor to be part of the Long Island Press’s PowerList. The list annually features many of Long Island’s most respected and successful leaders. As always, the inclusion on the list is quite humbling,” Liebman said. “I would also like to extend my congratulations to my fellow honorees on this momentous occasion. Being named to the PowerList is a testament to our company’s ongoing commitment to digital imaging innovation and the Long Island community, and I’m proud of Canon U.S.A.’s tireless efforts to meet the needs of our customers.”

A stalwart in the community, Liebman’s long-term impact was recognized with his induction into the PowerList Hall of Fame in 2017, an honor reserved for a select few who have been named to the list at least five times.

Liebman joined the Canon U.S.A. Accounting Division in 1974 as a manager and was promoted to vice president in 1987. In 1989, he established the in-house legal department at Canon U.S.A. In 1996, he was promoted to executive vice president and general manager for administration and regional operations as well as being named general counsel. In addition to these positions, Mr. Liebman was appointed chief administrative officer in 2008.

Liebman currently serves as the executive vice president, chief administrative officer, and general counsel of Canon U.S.A., Inc., and senior managing executive officer of Canon Inc., Japan.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets.

