The PEI Public Library Service extends hours of French service libraries

CANADA, July 8 - Island residents can now visit French service libraries more often with new extended hours this summer.

The PEI Public Library Service is extending operating hours at all three French service libraries effective July 9, 2024. These new hours will impact Bibliothèque publique d'Abram-Village, Bibliothèque publique Dr.-J.-Edmond-Arsenault (Charlottetown) and Bibliothèque publique J.-Henri-Blanchard (Summerside).

"The Francophone community shared with us challenges accessing library resources during their normal hours of operation. With that in mind, we have worked with library staff to add more hours and additional days to help them better serve the public. Extending operating hours at our French libraries reflects our government's dedication to promoting literacy and supporting Francophone culture in PEI.” - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

Each of the French libraries will be open an additional day and extended hours allowing patrons more flexibility in accessing its collection of French-language books, magazines, and multimedia materials. There will also be greater opportunities for community events, language workshops, and cultural activities to take place within the library's welcoming space.

“The extension of the French libraries’ operating hours is beneficial to the growing Acadian and Francophone community. Accessing resources in French is important for the community, as well as Islanders interested in the French language and culture. We are delighted by this news and hope it will attract more Islanders to the French libraries,” said Minister responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs, Gilles Arsenault.

Islanders can visit the three French libraries and explore the wealth of French-language literature available. Materials can be borrowed and/or delivered to any of the 25 libraries across the province.

Backgrounder

New hours of operation at French service library branches effective July 9, 2024

Bibliothèque publique J.-Henri-Blanchard (7 additional hours)

Tuesday 10am-12pm, 12:30pm-5:30pm (additional 2 hours)

Wednesday 4pm-8pm

NEW day - Thursday 2pm-6pm (additional 4 hours)

Saturday 10am-3pm (1 additional hour)

Bibliothèque publique d'Abram-Village (5 additional hours)

Tuesday 4pm-8pm

NEW day - Wednesday 3pm-6:30pm (additional 3.5 hours)

Thursday 10am-12:30pm, 1pm-6pm (additional 0.5 hours)

Saturday 10am-3pm (1 additional hour)

Bibliothèque publique Dr.-J.-Edmond-Arsenault (6.5 additional hours)

Tuesday 9:00am-12:30pm, 1pm-5:00pm (1 additional hour)

Thursday 12pm-4pm, 4:30pm-8pm

NEW day - Friday 12pm-4:30pm (4.5 additional hours)

Saturday 10am-3pm (1 additional hour)