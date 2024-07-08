July 9 Court of Appeals dockets changed from in person to videoconference

TOPEKA—Kansas Court of Appeals dockets scheduled Tuesday, July 9, in Topeka and Wichita will not be in person as originally scheduled and will instead be by Zoom videoconference.

Both dockets are scheduled at 9 a.m. July 9. One was to take place at the U.S. Courthouse in Wichita and the other at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

Both dockets will take place by Zoom videoconference, neither of which will be available by livestream. Recordings of both dockets’ oral arguments will be posted on the Court of Appeals YouTube channel as soon as they are available.

