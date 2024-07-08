Xsolla Leads the Charge at FORWARD NIGHT JAPAN 2024, Gathering Global Gaming and Marketing Leaders

Tokyo--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, proudly announces the inaugural FORWARD NIGHT JAPAN 2024 seminar and networking event. This event will unite global gaming and marketing leaders to explore the latest updates and business opportunities in the gaming industry. FORWARD NIGHT JAPAN 2024 will be held on July 16th (Tuesday) in Tokyo and July 18th (Thursday) in Kyoto.

The event promises insightful sessions led by industry experts. These experts will share fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to challenge and stimulate attendees' thinking. The key sessions will cover a range of topics essential for the growth and development of the gaming industry.

Event Overview:

Tokyo Venue:

• Date: July 16, 2024 (Tuesday)

• Time: 16:00 - 19:40 (Reception starts at 15:00)

• Location: WITH HARAJUKU HALL, 1-14-30 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Kyoto Venue:

• Date: July 18, 2024 (Thursday)

• Time: 18:00 - 21:00 (Reception starts at 17:00)

• Location: HOTEL ANTEROOM KYOTO, 7 Higashi-Kujo Akita-cho, Minami-ku, Kyoto

Featured Speakers and Topics:

• Xsolla: 「Merchant of Record（MOR）について Xsollaによるグローバル進出支援」 ("Merchant of Record (MOR) and Global Expansion Support")

• Appier: 「収益へ貢献するスマホゲームのAIマーケティングとは」 ("AI Marketing for Mobile Games Contributing to Revenue")

• Nazara: 「India: The next emerging market」

• Alibaba Cloud: 「ゲーム業界向け最新技術とパートナーエコシステム」 ("Latest Technologies and Partner Ecosystem for the Gaming Industry")

• Cloud Navi: 「アリババクラウドのことなら全てお任せ」 ("All About Alibaba Cloud")

• Mr.GAMEHIT: 「ゲームプロモーションで勝ちクリエイティブを量産する成功法則」 ("Success Principles for Creating Winning Game Promotions")

These sessions will highlight the strengths of the participating companies and their contributions to the gaming industry. The event aims to foster further development of Japan's domestic gaming market by addressing critical challenges and opportunities.

The gaming industry is experiencing significant growth, with predictions suggesting it could reach approximately 100 trillion JPY globally. However, developers face substantial marketing challenges, particularly in monetizing through local sales tax in various countries. FORWARD NIGHT JAPAN 2024 aims to address these challenges by bringing together global experts to share their insights and solutions.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Montreal, London, Berlin, Beijing, Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

