Introducing public transport in rural Tajikistan

In Bokhtar, Tajikistan, Hasan Rozikov, a visually impaired farmer, exemplifies the resilience of his community. Previously, residents like him endured long walks due to unreliable public transport. This changed in 2022 with the introduction of 39 public buses supported by the Sustainable Infrastreucture Fund (SIF).
These buses have transformed the region by improving connectivity and providing free transport for students and people with disabilities, including Hasan, allowing him independent access to healthcare and community activities.
