Westland Insurance acquires Alberta Best Insurance Ltd.

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance today announced that it acquired Alberta Best Insurance Ltd. effective July 2. This marks Westland's continued expansion across Canada and strengthens its position in Alberta.

Alberta Best Insurance is a well-established property and casualty brokerage with locations in both Beaumont and Leduc, Alberta. For over 35 years, Alberta Best Insurance and their team of expert insurance professionals have built a strong reputation for their unwavering dedication to helping clients find the insurance solutions that best suit their needs.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Alberta Best Insurance to the Westland Insurance family and expand our distribution footprint in the province," said Jamie Lyons, President and CEO of Westland Insurance. "This partnership not only strengthens our market presence but also underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional insurance advice and options to the broader Alberta community. Alberta Best’s dedication to exceptional client service also aligns with our core values, and we’re confident that this will bring immense value to our Albertan clients."

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

