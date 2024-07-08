Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,452 in the last 365 days.

Westland Insurance acquires Alberta Best Insurance Ltd.

Westland continues to grow across Canada with an Alberta acquisition

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance today announced that it acquired Alberta Best Insurance Ltd. effective July 2. This marks Westland's continued expansion across Canada and strengthens its position in Alberta. 

Alberta Best Insurance is a well-established property and casualty brokerage with locations in both Beaumont and Leduc, Alberta. For over 35 years, Alberta Best Insurance and their team of expert insurance professionals have built a strong reputation for their unwavering dedication to helping clients find the insurance solutions that best suit their needs. 

"We’re thrilled to welcome Alberta Best Insurance to the Westland Insurance family and expand our distribution footprint in the province," said Jamie Lyons, President and CEO of Westland Insurance. "This partnership not only strengthens our market presence but also underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional insurance advice and options to the broader Alberta community. Alberta Best’s dedication to exceptional client service also aligns with our core values, and we’re confident that this will bring immense value to our Albertan clients." 

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.  

- 30 -   

About Westland Insurance Group   

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca


Jessica Thiessen
Westland Insurance Group Ltd.
7782887894
mediaenquiry@westlandinsurance.ca

You just read:

Westland Insurance acquires Alberta Best Insurance Ltd.

Distribution channels: Companies, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more