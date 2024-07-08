Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival Opens, Honouring Global Cinema Legends
Canadian-Armenian director Atom Egoyan's "Seven Veils" opened the Yerevan Golden Apricot International Film Festival
The 21st Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival launched on July 7, 2024, showcasing global cinema in Armenia until July 14.YEREVAN, ARMENIA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 21st Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival (GAIFF) launched on July 7, 2024, at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, marking a significant celebration of global cinematic diversity. Running until July 14, the festival brings together an impressive array of films from both established and emerging filmmakers, drawing an international audience to Armenia's capital.
In a notable departure from tradition, this year’s festival eschewed the customary red carpet. Instead, attendees were welcomed by carpets crafted by Armenian artisans, featuring designs by local artist Davit Kochunts from his "Point of Reference" collection. This move highlights Armenian craftsmanship and cultural heritage, distancing the festival from the elitism often associated with red-carpet events.
The 2024 edition of GAIFF pays centennial tribute to two international cultural giants: Armenian filmmaker Sergey Parajanov and French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour. Festival Director Karen Avetisyan emphasized that these tributes celebrate diverse interpretations of Armenian heritage, aligning with the festival's enduring theme of "Crossroads of Cultures and Civilizations." The contributions of Parajanov and Aznavour to both Armenian and global cinema are monumental, and their legacies continue to inspire audiences worldwide.
This year's guest of honor is the two-time Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey. Addressing the controversy surrounding the actor due to past misconduct allegations, Director Avetisyan highlighted the judicial acquittals in both the US and the UK, stressing the importance of legal decisions over public opinion. Spacey’s involvement includes an actor’s workshop, which has generated significant interest and debate.
The festival’s competitions feature notable jury presidents, including double Oscar-winner Alexander Payne for the International Competition, director Tarsem Singh for the Regional Panorama, and filmmaker Atom Egoyan presiding over the short films competition.
Founded in 2004, GAIFF has evolved into a major cultural event in Eurasia, fostering dialogue and understanding through the art of cinema. The festival's history is adorned with visits from illustrious filmmakers like Marco Bellocchio, Abbas Kiarostami, Darren Aronofsky, Nastassja Kinsky, Fanny Ardant, Dardenne Brothers, Takeshi Kitano and many more. Over the past two decades, GAIFF has celebrated the works of these and other notable figures, establishing itself as a vital cultural nexus.
As the festival progresses, it continues to honor its tradition of celebrating international cinema and cultural heritage. With a robust lineup of films, workshops, and discussions, GAIFF 2024 promises to be a landmark event for filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts alike.
Press Office
AxelMondrian & Partners CJSC
+374 60 500500
media@axelmondrian.com