Judges unveiled for Legal Heroes 2024

Legal Heroes presents an opportunity to honour solicitors who have significantly improved the lives of others, their local communities, and society over the past two years.

It's a chance to applaud those who have made a lasting and meaningful impact, bringing honour to the profession.

Anu Kura

Anu is head of the legal department at Malhotra Group PLC and chair of our In-House Network advisory committee.

A member of the Newcastle Law Society, she advocates for in-house lawyers in the North East. With over 20 years’ experience in private, union and legal aid funded work, Anu joined Malhotra Group PLC in 2017.

Elizabeth Griffiths

Dr Elisabeth Griffiths is an associate professor at Northumbria Law School, Northumbria University, and a qualified solicitor (non-practising).

She specialises in employment law with a focus on equality law. Her research centres on equality, disability, lived experience of the law and legal education.

Georgia Whitfield

Georgia Whitfield is a commercial property associate at Hay & Kilner LLP, based in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

She serves on our LGBTQ+ Solicitors Network advisory committee and specialises in drafting diversity and inclusion-driven policies. Georgia is also a trustee of a national girls and young women’s charity.

Lara Oseni

Lara Oseni is a screening decision maker at the Nursing and Midwifery Council and a member of our Junior Solicitors Network advisory committee.

She is currently undertaking the Solicitors Qualifying Exam and has experience in professional regulation and criminal law.

Lara actively campaigns for equity, diversity, inclusion and gender parity in the legal profession, particularly supporting junior and aspiring solicitors.

Lubna Shuja

Lubna Shuja served as the 178th president of the Law Society, being the first Asian, first Muslim, and seventh female president.

With over 33 years as a solicitor and extensive tenure on our Council and Board, she has played a pivotal role in shaping legal policy and representation.

Mark Davies

Mark Davies has been a criminal solicitor for over 25 years, specialising in serious crime and fraud.

As a director at Goldstones Solicitors since 2004, he chairs the National Board for Wales, representing solicitors' views in Wales and serving as a non-executive director on our Board.

Mark Evans

Mark Evans is the deputy vice president of the Law Society. With over 28 years as a solicitor, he specialised in property and private client work before joining the University of Law as a lecturer.

Based in Manchester, he teaches real estate, private client and professional skills across undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Mark Stephens CBE

Mark Stephens is a prominent solicitor at Howard Kennedy, known for 'impact litigation' that extends beyond individual cases.

His work includes successful cases on decriminalising same-sex relationships and advocating for human rights globally. He chairs various bodies and is co-chair of the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute.

May Lyn Yuen

May Lyn Yuen is a partner at Hogan Lovells International LLP, specialising in competition law. She advises clients on cartels, mergers, abuses of dominance and foreign subsidies.

May Lyn chairs our Competition Section advisory committee, influencing legal developments in competition law.

Parvien Akhtar

Parvien Akhtar is the founding director and CEO of Bright Legal, specialising in litigation and family law since qualifying as a solicitor in 1998.

She is vice chair of Leicestershire Law Society’s small firms network, chairs the education and training sub-board, and mentors students at De Montfort University.

Parvien was shortlisted for Legal Heroes 2023 and named Leicestershire Lawyer of the Year in 2022.

Paul Rogerson

Paul Rogerson has been editor-in-chief of the Law Society Gazette since 2007, the leading journal for solicitors in England and Wales.

With a background in financial and professional services journalism, Paul has been instrumental in shaping legal discourse and reporting within the profession.

Peter Watson-Lee

Peter Watson-Lee, formerly a senior partner in Christchurch, Dorset, is now a Law Society Council member representing Dorset.

He chairs our Membership and Communications Committee and serves on our Board, playing a key role in initiatives like Legal Heroes.