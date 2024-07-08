Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,446 in the last 365 days.

7 Solution Ltd Announces Commitment to Excellence in Capillary Tube Manufacturing

7 Solution Ltd

Titanium & Titanium alloys Capillary Tube

Ultrafine Capillary Tube

Composite Metal Capillary Tube

Company specializes in the production of precision-machined titanium capillary tubes, tantalum capillary tubes, and ultrafine capillary tubes.

MA'ANSHAN, CHINA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Solution Ltd, a professional capillary tube manufacturer founded in 2019, is proud to announce its unwavering commitment to producing high-quality and reliable capillary tube products that cater to a variety of industries. With a vision to lead the market, 7 Solution Ltd continues to innovate and deliver superior metal components to its clients.

Company specializes in the production of precision-machined titanium capillary tubes, tantalum capillary tubes, and ultrafine capillary tubes. 7 Solution Ltd products are meticulously crafted to meet the stringent demands of several critical application fields, including aerospace, medical, and petrochemical sectors. Additionally, 7 Solution Ltd composite metal capillary tubes are essential for electrophoresis and surface treatment processes.

Main Products:

- Titanium & Titanium Alloys Capillary Tube
- Ultrafine Capillary Tube
- Composite Metal Capillary Tube

Application Fields:
- Aerospace
- Medical
- Petrochemical
- Electrophoresis Process
- Surface Treatment Process
7 Solution Ltd is operated by a dedicated team of 18 employees, including six senior engineers who bring over 25 years of expertise in processing capillary tubes. This combination of advanced technology and experienced personnel ensures that 7 Solution Ltd remains at the forefront of the capillary tube manufacturing industry.

"We at 7 Solution Ltd are dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in the capillary tube industry. Our mission is to provide products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients across various industries," said a company spokesperson.

For more information about 7 Solution Ltd and its products, please visit our website at www.7-solution.com or contact us at +86 5535763586 or via email at nikko@7-solution.com.

About 7 Solution Ltd:
Founded in 2019, 7 Solution Ltd is a leading manufacturer of capillary tubes, including titanium & titanium alloys capillary tubes, ultrafine capillary tubes, and composite metal capillary tubes. The company is committed to delivering high-quality products that cater to the needs of various industries, with a focus on precision, reliability, and innovation.

7 Solution Ltd
7 Solution
+86 553 576 3586
nikko@7-solution.com

You just read:

7 Solution Ltd Announces Commitment to Excellence in Capillary Tube Manufacturing

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more