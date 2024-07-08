7 Solution Ltd Announces Commitment to Excellence in Capillary Tube Manufacturing
Company specializes in the production of precision-machined titanium capillary tubes, tantalum capillary tubes, and ultrafine capillary tubes.MA'ANSHAN, CHINA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Solution Ltd, a professional capillary tube manufacturer founded in 2019, is proud to announce its unwavering commitment to producing high-quality and reliable capillary tube products that cater to a variety of industries. With a vision to lead the market, 7 Solution Ltd continues to innovate and deliver superior metal components to its clients.
7 Solution Ltd products are meticulously crafted to meet the stringent demands of several critical application fields, including aerospace, medical, and petrochemical sectors. Additionally, 7 Solution Ltd composite metal capillary tubes are essential for electrophoresis and surface treatment processes.
Main Products:
- Titanium & Titanium Alloys Capillary Tube
- Ultrafine Capillary Tube
- Composite Metal Capillary Tube
Application Fields:
- Aerospace
- Medical
- Petrochemical
- Electrophoresis Process
- Surface Treatment Process
7 Solution Ltd is operated by a dedicated team of 18 employees, including six senior engineers who bring over 25 years of expertise in processing capillary tubes. This combination of advanced technology and experienced personnel ensures that 7 Solution Ltd remains at the forefront of the capillary tube manufacturing industry.
"We at 7 Solution Ltd are dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in the capillary tube industry. Our mission is to provide products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients across various industries," said a company spokesperson.
For more information about 7 Solution Ltd and its products, please visit our website at www.7-solution.com or contact us at +86 5535763586 or via email at nikko@7-solution.com.
About 7 Solution Ltd:
Founded in 2019, 7 Solution Ltd is a leading manufacturer of capillary tubes, including titanium & titanium alloys capillary tubes, ultrafine capillary tubes, and composite metal capillary tubes. The company is committed to delivering high-quality products that cater to the needs of various industries, with a focus on precision, reliability, and innovation.
