D-Tech International Top-Rated by APUC for Self-Service Laptop Lockers
EINPresswire.com/ -- D-Tech International has been appointed to the Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges (APUC) framework for the supply of Library Equipment, Software and Maintenance (LIB1021 AP).
Notably, APUC, which is the procurement centre of expertise for all of Scotland’s Universities and Colleges, has ranked D-Tech as the number-one contractor for Lot 3 – Self-Service Charging Lockers and Lot 4 – Self-Service Software.
These services are offered as part of D-Tech’s popular all-in-one SMART locker solution. The modular, multi-bay design allows for the simple addition of new lockers of any SMART capability as and when they are needed, whether it's for device charging, RFID self-checkout, media-vending, or a reservations collection point.
James Breakell, Managing Director of D-Tech International (UK), said: “We’re thrilled to be working with APUC. This is a competitive achievement that truly demonstrates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, versatile technology solutions to the education sector.
“As institutions look to support more students in accessing digital devices, our SMART Charge lockers have never been more in demand. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to support APUC members with a much more efficient route to procure the services they need.”
APUC Ltd is one of six regional University Purchasing Consortia in the UK which together form the United Kingdom University Purchasing Consortia (UKUPC) group. This includes member Institutions of the London Universities Purchasing Consortium (LUPC), North Western Universities Purchasing Consortium (NWUPC), North Eastern Universities Purchasing Consortium (NEUPC), Higher Education Purchasing Consortium Wales (HEPCW), and Southern Universities Purchasing Consortium (SUPC).
As a top-ranked supplier of self-service laptop charging lockers and self-service software, members of APUC and affiliated bodies can contract D-Tech directly. Other services the company has been appointed to supply under the Framework Agreement include ‘One Stop Shop’ (RFID security and self-service equipment with maintenance) and EM and hybrid library equipment.
For further information on this framework please contact enquiries@apuc-scot.ac.uk or info@d-techinternational.com.
ENDS
Editor’s notes:
About D-Tech International Ltd
D-Tech International Ltd is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of high-performance technology solutions for public and private organisations in the UK and overseas. Initially renowned for its market-leading reputation in the library sector, D-Tech has expanded to meet cross-sector demand for its EM, RF, RFIQ, and RFID technologies. These technologies are pivotal in tracking, managing, protecting, and forecasting demand, as well as facilitating multi-functional self-service opportunities. D-Tech's all-in-one SMART locker solutions, offering device charging, media vending and reserve and collect bays, now benefit a wide range of sectors, including education (schools to universities), government agencies, emergency services, aviation, healthcare, business premises, retail, museums, galleries, and other public spaces.
APUC framework (LIB1021 AP):
Lots 1-4 include:
• One Stop Shop (RFID Security and Self-Service Equipment with Maintenance)
• EM and Hybrid Library Equipment
• Self-Service Laptop Charging Lockers
• Self-Service Software.
Nikki Logan
Nikki Logan
The Write Impression (TWI)
