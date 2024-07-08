CORRECTION -- Orderly Network Ltd.

NEW YORK, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on Monday, July 8 by Orderly Network Ltd., please note that "$6 Billion Milestone" in the headline and throughout the release should be "$60 Billion Milestone." In paragraph two, "According to data from Dune Analytics, as of July 5, Orderly Network's cumulative trading volume has reached over $6.2 billion..." should read "According to data from Dune Analytics , as of July 8, Orderly Network's cumulative trading volume has reached over $63 billion..." The corrected release follows:

Orderly Network Sets New Trading Volume Record, Surpasses $60 Billion Milestone

Orderly Network proudly announces a significant milestone in its trading history, having surpassed $60 billion in cumulative trading volume. This achievement underscores Orderly Network's ongoing growth trajectory, supported by a robust ecosystem that now includes 17 DEX and brokerage partners.

According to data from Dune Analytics , as of July 8, Orderly Network's cumulative trading volume has reached over $63 billion, with cumulative net fees exceeding $6.7 million. The rapid growth of Orderly Network is also reflected in its expanding user base, currently boasting 378,000 active accounts. This growth is fueled by ongoing ecosystem expansions and strategic partnerships with leading DEX platforms and brokers.

Serving as a liquidity layer for Web3 trading, Orderly Network leverages the Orderly Chain and LayerZero technology to provide seamless, permissionless liquidity infrastructure. At present, Orderly makes up 28% of all LayerZero messaging and 40% of Celestia's volume.

A truly omnichain solution, by consolidating orders from diverse chains into a single unified orderbook, Orderly Network enhances trading efficiency, deepens liquidity pools, and tightens market spreads, effectively meeting the differing needs of traders worldwide.

Orderly Network currently supports six chains: Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Ethereum mainnet, and Mantle. This chain-agnostic approach facilitates liquidity provision, aids in clearing and settlement processes, and upholds transparency in DeFi.

Arjun Arora, Chief Operating Officer of Orderly Network, highlighted the network's mission to unify fragmented liquidity and support diverse traders amid challenging market conditions. He stated, "Even in the face of market volatility, Orderly Network remains steadfast in enhancing our infrastructure and expanding our reach. Our commitment to providing unified liquidity solutions enables traders worldwide to navigate markets with confidence."

As Orderly Network prepares for its upcoming token generation event, achieving this $60 billion trading volume milestone shortly after launching mainnet underscores the platform's robust position amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Supporting imagery can be found here

Orderly Network is a permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading. Built on omnichain infrastructure, Orderly enables deep liquidity for any asset across multiple blockchains. Focused on a future of DeFi that's open to all, Orderly empowers developers to fluidly create a comprehensive array of financial products for any level of trader, without the risks of wrapped asset movement through cross-chain bridging.

Learn more at orderly.network

For PR enquiries related to this release, please contact pr@orderly.network