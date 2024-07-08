Taco John’s Gets Grill-Season-Ready with New Grilled Burritos Under $5

Grande Grillers Come Stuffed with Guest Favorites like 100% North American Beef, Crispy Fried Chicken and Potato Olés®



CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John’s® is firing up the grill this summer so you don’t have to! Two new limited-time menu offerings designed to turn up the heat on taste buds, Grande Grillers deliver big forged-on-the-grill flavor with all of the Taco John’s fillings and bold ingredients guests know and love.

The Fried Chicken Grande Griller ($4.99) brings together all-white meat chicken coated in a crispy, seasoned breading and dressed in zesty chipotle lime sauce along with Taco John’s signature Potato Olés®, nacho cheese and red rice. The Spicy Beef Grande Griller ($4.49) features 100% North American beef, Potato Olés, red rice and a four-cheese blend, drizzled with a fiery infusion of Jalapeño Ranch and Super Hot Sauce.

“In addition to our ongoing commitment to menu innovation, we've invested as a brand in equipment that delivers a quality product with a piping hot interior and just-crispy-enough exterior. The result is melty deliciousness for guests in every bite,” said Brad Bergaus, Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation.

Available for a limited time at Taco John’s more than 350 locations, Grande Grillers pair perfectly with an ice-cold Dr Pepper® and are a convenient option for on-the-go grilled goodness on lunch breaks, picnics, or a summer adventure.

Taco John’s is committed to bringing guests more bang for the bite, and in addition to these new limited-time grilled offerings for under $5, Taco John’s ValuEST Menu features seven other satisfying choices ranging from $2-$4. In addition, Bigger Bolder Rewards Members can keep an eye on the Taco John’s app for sizzling summer savings, with offers rolling out all summer long.

About Taco John’s®

With more than 350 restaurants in 23 states, Taco John’s is one of America's largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 55 years. Offering signature specials like Taco Tuesday, the ValuEST Menu starting at $2, and beloved originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s takes pride in made-to-order menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings, and sauces. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2023" and hailed by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players," Taco John’s continues to expand into new territories with more locations than ever before. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

DR PEPPER is a registered trademark of Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc.

Press Contact

Joshua Levitt

Media for Taco John’s

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8456f662-c76d-4173-be52-028b021ecc49