Transformational Leadership: From Exhausted to Energised - Chris Cooper interviews Amy Fox

PHEONIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program and podcast “The Business Elevation Show” exclusive series episode “Transformational Leadership – From Exhausted to Energised” with host Chris Cooper.

Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show is joined by guest, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mobius Executive Leadership, Amy Fox. They’ll uncover the antidote for transforming tired busy minds into happier, energized and high performing leaders, teams and employees, and explore why this is an essential solution for a better more harmonious world.

Tune in on Friday, June, 28 2024. To listen live at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business

This episode will broadcast on June 28 at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern) on https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business and is then available from the archive within 24 hours on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more . The Business Elevation Show is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper’s extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning’s and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959 to hear Chris Cooper’s discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.

Contact Senior Executive Producer Tacy Trump at 480-294-6421 or tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.

About Amy Fox:

Amy Elizabeth Fox is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mobius Executive Leadership. As a senior leadership strategist, she has extensive experience consulting to senior leadership on issues related to human capital, organizational health and leadership development. Amy has for many years spoken at numerous national industry gatherings and led workshops for corporate executives across the country in areas such as leadership communication and negotiation.

Prior to her current work, Amy was a senior trainer for Vantage Partners anchoring their corporate education delivery of Difficult Conversations: How to Discuss What Matters Most in both private and public sectors.

Earlier in her career Amy was the Director of Training and Organizational Development for Wellspace Inc., a health care start-up. Previously, she served as the Associate Director of the National Religious Partnership for the Environment, an educational initiative headed by Paul Gorman, Vice President Al Gore and Carl Sagan. She was Special Assistant to the Dean of Education, City College and Education Director of an in-patient alcohol rehabilitation hospital.

Amy is certified as an executive coach in the area of Emotional Intelligence by Hay/McBer and Associates, and as a trainer in the System for Analyzing Verbal Interaction by SAVI® Communications.

Amy is a psychotherapist who is affiliated with Cambridge Health Associates. She also serves as a Literary Scout for David Black Agency in New York City. Amy also serves on the board of Health Care Without Harm, a global environmental NGO. She received her B.A. from Wesleyan University and her master’s in Counselling Psychology from Lesley College. She lives in Wellesley, Massachusetts.