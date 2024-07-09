Sabancı Climate Technologies Appoints Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu as New CEO
Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu to Spearhead Global Growth and Innovation at Sabancı Climate TechnologiesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabancı Climate Technologies, a subsidiary of the leading Turkish conglomerate Sabancı Holding, has announced the appointment of Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu as its new CEO, effective July 1st. Doğancıoğlu will succeed İsmail Bilgin, who has stepped down from the position due to personal reasons.
Doğancıoğlu brings with him over 30 years of experience in different industries including mobility, advanced materials, sustainable energy and climate technologies, having held various leadership roles in both national and international companies. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Middle East Technical University and an executive MBA. His expertise in the field and strong leadership skills make him the perfect fit for the role of CEO at Sabancı Climate Technologies.
In his new role, Doğancıoğlu will be responsible for driving the company's growth and further strengthening its position as a leader in the climate solutions market. He will also focus on expanding the company's global presence and developing innovative and sustainable solutions to combat climate change.
The appointment of Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu signifies a new chapter for Sabancı Climate Technologies as it continues to expand its presence and make significant contributions to the renewable energy landscape in the United States.
Sabancı Climate Technologies, the international arm of Sabancı Energy Group, aims to bridge the gap between emerging and developed markets in energy and climate transition. It will address the challenges of the next two decades by developing a sizable renewable portfolio under Sabancı Renewables and investing in disruptive technologies under Climate Ventures. For Sabancı Holding, it is time to leverage core capabilities in energy and expand the business to create higher value for all stakeholders.
Aiming for a 1 GW Renewable Portfolio by 2025:
Sabancı Renewables, a key player in the renewable energy sector, is committed to developing and operating a 1 GW renewable portfolio by 2025. The company focuses on utility-scale solar, onshore wind, and battery projects, primarily in the ERCOT, MISO, and PJM markets. Since its establishment in June 2022, Sabancı Renewables has acquired significant projects, including the 272 MW Cutlass Solar II project in October 2022 and the Oriana Solar project in October 2023. With these acquisitions, the company's portfolio will exceed 500 MW.
