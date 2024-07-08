A Conversation to Honor the Legacy of John Renesch on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network

Network Author of The Great Growing Up: Being Responsible for Humanity’s Future on Cheryl Esposito’s Leading Conversations.

PHEONIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Renesch, a renowned futurist and visionary, passed away September 22, 2022. For several decades John shared his perspectives about a brilliant future of the world. He also saw the trajectory as tenuous - but not hopeless. He saw the slippery slope that the U.S. and the world were traveling toward complete disruption, long before most did. He noted that this was easily apparent in the behavior of individuals in a society, which then created norms of that society. The breakdown though began long before the behavior showed itself. John was a proponent of taking responsibility - for self, for the well-being of the community, and for one’s part in the shaping of culture and society and the political landscape. Twenty years ago, he said it was time for our culture to grow up out of what he characterized as a "rebellious teenage stage." It was past time to stand up and take responsibility for contributing to the whole. (Seems like we are regressing…) For John, it was “humanity first.” He said there must be love, compassion, and caring for the individual and the whole of humanity for the system to shift its trajectory. So, maybe if we start there. Humanity first. If I see everything through humanity first, how does that change my thoughts, actions, and behaviors? It’s definitely worth a try. https://www.prweb.com/

Tune in to this poignant conversation where John Renesch asks us to wake up and realize that we are future shapers. As a businessperson & CEO who started, ran, & sold enterprises, John says commerce is key in shifting human consciousness to create a future of possibility. John’s challenge: give conscious thought to what we want, rather than passively sitting around while a random or even “accidental future” reveals itself. We must play a role in how the world will be tomorrow, next year & coming decades. Stop pretending that what we are doing has no impact on the future - be it climate change or politics. Nothing less than shifting human consciousness will enable us to create a viable future for generations to come. Indeed, humanity’s existence is on the line. Listen to Cheryl Esposito & John Renesch to explore Future Shaping!

Dialogue is the single most powerful leadership tool we have to make a difference in the world. “Leading Conversations” with host Cheryl Esposito creates a place for that dialogue. Tune in to the VoiceAmerica Business Channel every Friday as Cheryl hosts new conversations among leaders from around the world in business, government, art, economics, and social change. From big ideas to everyday actions, learn how leadership inspires a newfound sense of possibility in the world. “Leading Conversations” with Cheryl Esposito - bringing big thinkers to conversations that matter.

