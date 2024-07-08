Submit Release
Grants Available to Improve Safety on Minnesota Farms

Minnesota farmers looking to add safety equipment to their on-farm grain storage facilities can now apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Grain Storage Facility Safety Grant program.

The program reimburses up to 75% of the cost to purchase and install eligible safety equipment for on-farm grain bins or silos. Applicants are eligible to receive up to $400 per bin or silo, with a limit of $2,400 per farm per year. Grant funding comes from a legislative appropriation of $75,000 for both the Grain Storage Facility Safety Grant and the Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS) Rebate programs.

“Handling grain comes with a high level of risk, and workers should take every precaution possible to prevent potential tragedies,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “I encourage farmers to make use of this grant opportunity to help themselves, their families, and their employees stay safe around their silos and bins.”

Examples of eligible safety equipment include, but are not limited to:

  • Fall protection systems,
  • Engineering controls that prevent contact with an auger or other moving parts,
  • Dust collection systems that minimize explosion hazards,
  • Personal protective equipment that increases the likelihood of surviving a grain-bin-related emergency,
  • Grain silo air quality monitoring equipment, and
  • Other grain storage facility safety equipment with prior approval from the MDA.

The MDA is accepting grant applications through May 15, 2025, or until all funds are exhausted. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and to apply, visit the MDA’s Grain Storage Facility Safety Grant webpage.

Media Contact
Logan Schumacher
651-201-6193
Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us

