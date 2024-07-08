Kat Welcomes Marcia Dawood: A Dynamic Conversation on Transformational Shifts and Making a Difference in the World

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you believe you can make a difference in the world? Kat believes there is more than one way to invest in positive change… that all our experiences have uniquely prepared us for how we can make a difference in the world. VoiceAmerica is excited to announce a special episode featuring Kat O' Sullivan and her guest, Marcia Dawood.

Kat and Marcia will share their unique strategies and insights on how to live out “Be the change you want to see in the world.” Each have made transformational shifts in their lives that have helped them create new possibilities for others who are ready to change the world.

Marcia Dawood is a dynamic force in driving positive change through angel investing.

Marcia is the author of 'Do Good While Doing Well,' which showcases angel investing as a powerful tool for making a lasting impact. As an SEC advisor, she has championed regulatory shifts that democratize early-stage investing, ensuring accessibility for all. Her book explores innovative investment methods, emphasizing their potential to empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to create meaningful change beyond monetary value.

In addition to her literary endeavors, Marcia's commitment to empowerment and education extends through various roles. She serves on the SEC's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee, shaping policies to facilitate capital access for entrepreneurs. As a TEDx Speaker, she shares insights on harnessing potential and inspiring others to act. Hosting 'The Angel Next Door Podcast,' Marcia engages in candid conversations, amplifying voices and sharing valuable perspectives on angel investing and entrepreneurship.

Furthermore, as Associate Producer of 'Show Her The Money' movie, she advocates for gender equality and representation in finance. Her leadership as Chair Emeritus of the Angel Capital Association (ACA) and Venture Partner with Mindshift Capital underscores her dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Marcia Dawood continues to pave the way for individuals to invest in positive change, making a meaningful difference in the world.

Discover how you can leverage the transformational shifts in your life to create meaningful change, even if you don’t know how to make that happen YET.