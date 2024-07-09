Ntirety Welcomes Jim Parks as New Chief Executive Officer
Parks will draw on his deep leadership experience and IT Services background to guide Ntirety’s go-to-market strategy and lead the organization into the future.
Ntirety has numerous opportunities for expansion. I look forward to guiding the team in driving growth, increasing market presence, and refining our suite of offerings to provide the best solutions.”AUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ntirety, the leader in comprehensive solutions for modern IT, today announced the appointment of Jim Parks as the organization’s CEO, succeeding Emil Sayegh. Sayegh had led the company through the merger of Hostway and HOSTING to form Ntirety, and then expanded the company into comprehensive managed and security services. Parks will rely on his strong product strategy and operations background and deep experience in the Managed IT Services industry to accelerate Ntirety’s growth.
— Jim Parks, CEO, Ntirety
With the appointment of Jim Parks, Ntirety will continue to expand its market presence and suite of comprehensive and innovative managed service solutions. Under the guidance of new leadership, the organization’s roadmap will include a strategic focus on bolstering consultative services, and data modernization initiatives capitalizing on AI through an integrated series of offerings inclusive of Infrastructure, Security and Database services.
“I am grateful for Emil’s leadership of the company during his tenure, and during this transition. I’m excited to step into my new role at Ntirety,” said Parks. “Already a key player in the Security and Managed Services ecosystem, Ntirety has numerous opportunities for expansion. I look forward to guiding the team in driving growth, increasing market presence, and refining our suite of offerings to provide the best possible solutions. We will continue to keep the highest service levels in mind for our partners and customers.”
“Jim brings the right qualities and experience to take Ntirety to the next level,” said departing CEO Sayegh. “The Ntirety platform is set to scale, and the Ntirety team is well-positioned to advance under Jim’s capable leadership. It has been an honor to lead Ntirety, and now help with this transition.”
Parks comes to Ntirety from Passport, a fully integrated mobility management and payments company focusing on innovation in the transportation space. As president of Passport, Parks served as the strategic leader of the SaaS platform, where he led and developed comprehensive business strategies that aligned operational activities with the company’s long-term goals. His efforts included driving growth through recurring revenues, strengthening partnerships, expanding product categories, and expansion into new markets.
Before Passport, Parks worked as SVP of Central Operations at Flexential, an organization offering customized IT solutions, including integrated colocation, interconnection, cloud, data protection, and professional services. Parks led the organization through a ramped growth phase, streamlining and centralizing the organization’s operating model for efficient scaling. He was also responsible for creating and implementing strategic initiatives and offerings and supported the organization through a significant merger.
Parks will draw on his deep organizational leadership, technology, and IT Services background to guide Ntirety’s go-to-market strategy and steer the organization into the future.
About Ntirety
Ntirety is a leader in comprehensive managed services, partnering with organizations to modernize and secure today’s complex IT environment. Ntirety’s solutions span cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, and compliance, connecting mission-critical data across highly secure, available, and resilient environments. Learn how you can reduce risk, increase agility, and optimize IT spend at Ntirety.com.
Jana Baker
Ntirety Inc
+1 512-595-3073
email us here