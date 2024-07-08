Cement Mixer Market Observe Significant Growth To Reach $24.3 Billion by 2031

Global Cement Mixer Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for On-Site Mixing Drives Portable Mixer Market

Construction sites increasingly require fresh concrete mixed on-location to minimize waste and control costs. Portable cement mixers, like truck-mounted units, address this need by efficiently combining raw materials like sand, cement, water, gravel, and sometimes binding agents. The mixed concrete is then discharged through a conveniently located nozzle.

This trend toward on-site mixing fuels the cement mixer market, particularly in developing countries experiencing a surge in government infrastructure projects. New roads, dams, tunnels, and residential and commercial buildings all require significant concrete use. Portable mixers not only reduce concrete waste but also contribute to cost savings and resource conservation.

The global cement mixer market size was valued at $14.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Driving Demands:

In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global cement mixer market and accounted for the majority of cement mixer market share in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is growing with a high CAGR, owing to urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Moreover, favorable government investments to promote infrastructure construction such as roads, bridges, highways, and tunnels propel the market growth.

Furthermore, on the basis of application, the residential segment is anticipated to grow rapidly during the cement mixer market forecast period, owing to rise in population in emerging countries, which further increases demand for cement mixer. For instance, in February 2020, the government of UAE passed a tender of $2.7 billion for infrastructure projects under its public-private partnership (PPP) model. These infrastructure projects include industrial and commercial structures. Similarly, in October 2020, the government of South Korea and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) collaborated to invest around $1.3 billion in Latin American smart city projects. All such factors are expected to drive the cement mixer market growth.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the cement mixer industry report include Akona Engineering Private Limited, Bay Lynx Manufacturing Inc., BHS SONTHOFEN, Caterpillar Inc, ELKON, Liebherr, Lino Sella World, OMEGA Concrete Mixers, Putzmeister, SANY Group, Schwing GmbH / Stetter GmbH, Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, Terex Corporation, XCMG Group, Zhengzhou SanqGroup Machinery Co., Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

