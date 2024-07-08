Nonwoven Fabrics Market Trends and Forecast 2024-2030: Exploring Expansion Opportunities

Nonwoven Fabrics Industry Trend

Key growth drivers identified include heightened demand in healthcare and textiles, alongside the need for lightweight materials in automotive sectors.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Nonwoven Fabrics Market," projecting significant growth from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the global nonwoven fabrics industry amassed $38.3 billion, with expectations to reach $68.1 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 6.0%.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14288

Key growth drivers identified include heightened demand in healthcare and textiles, alongside the need for lightweight materials in automotive sectors to enhance fuel efficiency. Challenges such as raw material availability and price volatility are acknowledged, but advancements in technology offer promising opportunities.

The durable segment maintained dominance in 2020, holding over half of the market share, with expectations to sustain leadership through a projected 6.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This segment's growth is bolstered by increased infrastructure spending in emerging markets, particularly in construction applications like geotextiles.

The hygiene segment led applications in 2020 and is expected to maintain its position, driven by the superior properties of nonwoven fabrics compared to traditional textiles. The building & construction sector is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, fueled by construction activities in countries like Brazil, China, and India.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2020, followed by Europe and North America, together accounting for two-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030, attributed to economic growth, expanding populations, and increasing demand for hygiene products domestically.

Key players in the market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Berry Global Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and others.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nonwoven-fabrics-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.