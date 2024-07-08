Opening of Three New Soma Fit Clubs

Revolutionary and sophisticated fitness centers now in St-Hilaire, Boucherville, and Rosemère



MONTREAL, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soma Fit Club is proud to announce the opening of three new revolutionary fitness centers in St-Hilaire (May 2024), Boucherville (June 2024), and Rosemère (September 2024). Following the success of its first location in Griffintown, Montreal, Soma Fit Club continues to expand its innovative and sophisticated fitness concept.

Experience the future of fitness at their EMS gym, where personalized 20-minute workouts are tailored to your needs and guided by expert trainers who meticulously track your progress. Utilizing cutting-edge Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology, the sessions deliver detailed performance reports, ensuring you stay on top of your fitness journey. This intense, focused, and highly effective training method is designed for long-term success, making it the ideal choice for busy fitness enthusiasts.





“Today more than ever, people are seeking the sense of community typically offered by boutique clubs. That’s why we came up with Soma Fit Club, offering personalized training and a unique fitness experience. This innovative approach also meets the demands of today’s clients who increasingly seek both functional and enjoyable workouts,” noted Étienne Boulay, former professional football player and businessman, and Richard Turcotte, radio and television host and entrepreneur, both shareholders in the Soma Fit Club project.

Soma Fit Club opened its first location in Griffintown, Montreal, in April 2024, marking the beginning of a new era in fitness innovation. The company operates on a franchise model, allowing for rapid expansion with passionnate fitness afficionados and entrepreneurs, with plans to roll out additional locations throughout the year and beyond. Building on the success of its advanced technology in the USA and Europe, Soma Fit Club aims to bring cutting-edge fitness solutions to a global audience.





THE MOST ADVANCED EMS TECHNOLOGY IN THE WORLD

EMS works by sending low-frequency electrical pulses to manually contract muscle fibers during exercise, thereby increasing workout intensity. The transformative power of EMS allows enthusiasts to achieve their desired body shape with less effort and time compared to traditional workouts.

These EMS workouts are gentle on the joints, making them ideal for those recovering from injuries while still delivering highly effective results and maintaining their shape and strenght. Perfect for first-timers and seasoned athletes alike, the training is guided by skilled experts who ensure precise and tailored sessions.

Soma Fit Club is the first and only entity in Montreal to partner with XBody, a renowned European brand and EMS pioneer offering the world’s most advanced technology. The idea is to provide results-driven training in minimal time; the perfect solution for people with modern, busy lifestyles. The winning formula of Soma Fit Club consists of two 20-minute strength training sessions and one 20-minute cardio session per week. When combined with a healthy lifestyle, notable results can be observed after just six sessions.

“It’s a real pleasure for us to partner with a team of true entrepreneurial warriors to establish Soma Fit Club, an ambitious and innovative project. Additionally, thanks to a motivated team of franchisees, we are proud to announce the upcoming openings of our clubs in Boucherville, Saint-Hilaire, and Rosemère. We are very proud of the success surrounding the launch of our sophisticated club!” shared Stéphanie Beaudry, President of Soma Fit Club.

For more information on Soma Fit Club and the team behind the project http://www.somafitclub.com.





ABOUT SOMA FIT CLUB

Soma Fit Club offers a revolutionary fitness experience. Incorporating advanced Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology and other progressive wellness treatments, the club offers personalized programs for all fitness levels. This convergence of technology and wellness represents a new era in the fitness domain, delivering outstanding results in less time.

