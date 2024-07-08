Kava Root Extract Market Is Further Expand At A 5.5% CAGR To Reach US$ 1.04 Billion By 2034
Rising Health Consciousness Worldwide Increasing Consumption of Kava Root Extract Products for Stress Management: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global kava root extract market is calculated at US$ 614.2 million for 2024, as revealed in the latest research report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Sales of kava root extract are projected to reach US$ 1.04 billion by the end of 2034.
A noteworthy increase in lifestyle-related problems encountered by various individuals owing to their busy schedules is projected to boost demand for potent and high-quality herbal extracts. Constantly changing consumer preferences are projected to influence manufacturers to offer unique products and diversify product ranges. Several health benefits of kava are projected to increase its demand for medicinal consumables.
Kava root extract is consumed as one of the popular herbal supplements with certain effects to assist individuals manage their anxiety and stress issues. A noteworthy shift to conventional medicines owing to their health-friendly characteristics is estimated to lead to increased adoption of kava root extract. Thus, the increasing popularity of kava root extract products among health-conscious individuals and product manufacturers is forecasted to contribute to revenue streams.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034. East Asian is forecasted to account for 25.7% share of the global market by the end of 2034.
Sales of kava root extract in Japan are projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034. Worldwide demand for organic kava root extract is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% and reach a valuation of US$ 130 million by the end of 2034.
“Increasing demand for natural remedies, expansion of the nutraceutical industry, and rising awareness of the importance of anxiety and stress management are projected to boost demand for kava root extract,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Health and Wellness Trends Pushing Demand for Kava Root Extract in China
The Chinese market is projected to account for 74.2% share of East Asia by the end of 2034. Similar to other global markets, China is forecasted to experience a noteworthy shift to wellness and health-oriented lifestyles. More consumers in the country are becoming conscious of their eating habits. They are inclined to plant-based and natural remedies. Kava root extract fits well into the growing trend of using herbal supplements for their potential health benefits.
Key Market Players:
Some of the prominent suppliers of kava root extract are Now Foods, Gaia Herbs, Natol, LLC, Oregon’s Wild Harvest, Nature’s Answer, Kona Kava Farm, Eclectic Institute, Monsoon Beverages LLC, Mountain Rose Herbs, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., Herb Pharm, Pure Mountain Botanicals, Kavafied, Fiji Kava Australia, Botany Evolution, LLC, and The Kava Roots.
Country-wise Insights:
Based on a Fact.MR study, East Asia is expected to account for 25.7% of the global market by the end of 2034. It is anticipated that the region's rapid development and urbanization will result in stressful lifestyles. Thus, it is anticipated that demand for items that assist control stress and anxiety would rise, among them kava root extract.
What is the United States Kava Root Extract Market Outlook?
By the end of 2034, the United States is expected to hold a 73.5% share of the North American market. It is anticipated that the nation will be amenable to the import and export of kava root extracts. Although the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) typically issues warnings for certain goods, it is lawful to sell them in the US. Consumer interest in goods containing kava root extract has been increasing. In the US, people can purchase these goods from neighborhood health food stores and pharmacies. It is anticipated that both current players and new ones would benefit greatly from this.
What Draws Kava Root Extract Manufacturers to China?
By the end of 2034, China is expected to hold a 74.2% market share in East Asia. In the nation, traditional Chinese medicine, or TCM, has a lengthy history. Products containing kava root extract are becoming more and more popular. These items are popular in the nation because they provide calming, relaxing effects and complement traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), which appeals to many people seeking natural solutions.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the kava root extract market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), form (powder, liquid, capsules), and sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retail, drug & specialty stores), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
