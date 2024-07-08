Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Shows Robust Growth Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Awareness
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global invisible orthodontics market size was USD 4.14 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. The global invisible orthodontics market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by advancements in orthodontic technologies and increasing awareness of dental health. A recent market analysis highlights key factors shaping this expansion, including the evolution of treatment technologies and growing adoption of clear aligners among adults and teenagers.
Technological Advancements Propel Market Growth
Technological innovations such as intraoral scanners and 3D imaging have revolutionized orthodontic treatments, making procedures more precise and efficient. These advancements enable orthodontists to create custom treatment plans and enhance patient care through detailed digital simulations and monitoring.
Growing Awareness of Dental Health Benefits
Rising awareness about the health impacts of untreated dental misalignments is also contributing to market growth. Misaligned teeth can lead to various oral health issues, including gum disease and speech impairments, underscoring the importance of early intervention and treatment with invisible orthodontics.
Market Segmentation Insights
The market is segmented by product type, application, and patient group. Clear aligners dominate the product type segment due to their aesthetic appeal and convenience. They are increasingly preferred over traditional braces for their ability to straighten teeth discreetly and comfortably.
Among applications, the crowding and malocclusion segments lead in market share, driven by the demand for effective solutions to address dental alignment issues. Clear retainers are gaining popularity for their role in maintaining post-treatment results, supporting long-term dental health.
In terms of patient demographics, adults and teenagers represent significant segments, with teenagers showing a rapid growth rate. The appeal of clear aligners among teenagers lies in their removable nature, allowing for easier maintenance of oral hygiene and participation in sports activities without the concerns associated with traditional braces.
Market Challenges and Opportunities
Despite the rapid growth, the high cost of invisible braces remains a challenge, particularly for widespread adoption in emerging markets. However, advancements in manufacturing technologies and increasing affordability initiatives are expected to mitigate this challenge over time.
Future Outlook
Looking ahead, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in orthodontics and the emergence of teledentistry are poised to reshape the market landscape. AI-driven technologies promise to enhance treatment planning, monitoring, and patient outcomes, while teledentistry offers convenient remote monitoring solutions, reducing the need for frequent in-person visits.
The global invisible orthodontics market continues to evolve, driven by technological advancements, rising patient awareness, and shifting preferences towards aesthetic and comfortable orthodontic solutions. As innovation accelerates and accessibility improves, the market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years.
Invisible Orthodontics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global invisible orthodontics Market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective invisible orthodontics solutions.
Some major players included in the global invisible orthodontics market report are:
Celetrix, LLC
Merck KGaA
Eppendorf SE
Harvard Bioscience, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
MaxCyte
Lonza
Mirus Bio LLC
Candid Care Co
Henry Schein Orthodontics
Great Lakes Dental Technologies
DynaFlex
American Orthodontics
Align Technology, Inc.
Ortho-Care (UK) Ltd.
FORESTADENT - Bernhard Foerster GmbH
DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG
Ormco Corporation
Dentsply Sirona
Invisible Orthodontics Latest Industry News
On 22 February 2022, Ormco Corporation, a leading provider of orthodontic solutions globally, announced the release of Spark Clear Aligners Release 12, which offers industry-leading clinical upgrades, product optimization, and case-planning improvements to provide physicians with greater control, flexibility, and efficiency. Spark has better clarity and stain resistance than the top aligner brand, as demonstrated by its performance.
On 31 March 2022, Dentsply Sirona expanded its clear aligner treatment portfolio in the United States by introducing SureSmile VPro, SureSmile Whitening Kit, and SureSmile Retainers. SureSmile VPro expedites orthodontic tooth movement and can reduce patient discomfort during treatment. SureSmile Retainers and Whitening Kit assist patients in maintaining their whiter, brighter smiles after treatment. Without compromising efficacy, the SureSmile Retainers are strong enough to resist oral stresses such as tooth grinding.
Invisible Orthodontics Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global Invisible Orthodontics Market on the basis of product type, application, patient group, end-use, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Ceramic Braces
Lingual Braces
Clear Aligners
Clear Retainers
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Crowding
Excessive Spacing
Malocclusion
Others
Patient Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Adults
Teenagers
Children
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Dental and Orthodontic Clinics
Hospitals
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.
