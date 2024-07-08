Global Protein Therapeutics Market: Advancements in Biotechnology and Targeted Treatments Drive Growth
Discover the latest trends in the global protein therapeutics market, driven by biotechnological advancements and rising demand for targeted treatments
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein therapeutics market size was USD 152.28 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The global protein therapeutics market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing demand for targeted treatments and rapid advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering. Key factors contributing to this growth include the expanding application of protein therapies in addressing cancer, autoimmune diseases, and genetic abnormalities. These therapies are proving effective in treating a spectrum of illnesses, supported by notable collaborations such as the partnership between Nurix Therapeutics and Seagen Inc. to develop Degrader-Antibody Conjugates for cancer treatment.
To avail Sample Copy of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2782
Advancements in genetic engineering and biotechnology are pivotal, enabling the development of novel protein-based treatments that are both potent and specific. This innovation is crucial given the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, particularly among the elderly population globally.
The market's revolution in protein therapeutics development has led to the production of highly effective medicines. For instance, monoclonal antibodies, a dominant segment in the market, are widely used in treating chronic disorders such as cancer due to their immune system protein properties.
However, despite these advancements, the market faces challenges such as stringent regulatory requirements and high development costs. The complexity of regulatory standards and the need for skilled professionals pose barriers to market growth. Additionally, the substantial costs associated with manufacturing and development hinder broader adoption of protein therapeutics.
Segment-wise, monoclonal antibodies hold the largest market share, owing to their availability and applicability across various chronic conditions. The insulin segment, although growing moderately, is crucial in managing diabetes mellitus.
Request Customization In The Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2782
In terms of deployment, metabolic disorders, particularly diabetes, dominate the market due to the demand for effective therapies. Pharmaceutical companies lead in end-use segments, driving market growth by leveraging protein-based medications for specialized treatments.
Looking ahead, the global protein therapeutics market is poised for steady growth as biotechnology continues to evolve and as pharmaceutical companies expand their research and development efforts. The focus remains on developing more effective and targeted therapies to meet the growing healthcare demands worldwide.
Protein Therapeutics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global protein therapeutics market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective protein therapeutics solutions.
Some major players included in the global protein therapeutics market report are:
Eli Lilly and Company.
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
Generex Biotechnology Corp.
Genentech, USA Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Abbott
Amgen Inc.
Browse The Full Protein Therapeutics Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/protein-therapeutics-market
Protein Therapeutics Latest Industry News
On 22 October, 2021, Bosch Packaging Technology, a division of Robert Bosch GmbH, introduced the MLF 5088, a new filling and closing machine for pharmaceutical vials. This machine is intended to be used in pharmaceutical production plants, where it provides excellent precision and flexibility in filling and sealing vials of various sizes and varieties.
Protein Therapeutics Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global protein therapeutics market on the basis of product, application, function, end use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Monoclonal antibodies
Insulin
Fusion protein
Erythropoietin
Interferon
Human growth hormone
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Metabolic disorders
Immunologic disorders
Hematological disorders
Cancer
Hormonal disorders
Others
Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Vaccines
Protein diagnostics
Enzymatic
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Pharmaceutical companies
Research organizations
Healthcare service providers
Academic research institutes
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
ASEAN Countries
Oceania
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Israel
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Click Here To Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2782
Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.
Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:
Agricultural Robotics Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-robotics-market
Plastics Recycling Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastics-recycling-market
Gourmet Salt Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gourmet-salt-market
Incident and Emergency Management Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/incident-and-emergency-management-market
Ultrafiltration Membranes Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultrafiltration-membranes-market
Photodynamic Therapy Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photodynamic-therapy-market
Aircraft Seals Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-seals-market
Polyaryletherketone Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polyaryletherketone-market
Space Robotics Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/space-robotics-market
Martech Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/martech-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn