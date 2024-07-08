Global Medical Gloves Market Shows Robust Growth Driven by Healthcare Expansion and Hygiene Awareness
Discover the growth drivers of the global medical gloves market, driven by healthcare expansion and hygiene awareness. Stay informed with key insights
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical gloves market size was USD 16.88 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The global medical gloves market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries and heightened awareness of hygiene practices. Key factors driving this growth include an increase in surgical procedures, the prevalence of contagious diseases, and the critical role of medical gloves in infection control.
Medical gloves are integral to preventive healthcare measures, ensuring safety for both patients and healthcare professionals in surgical and clinical settings. They act as a vital barrier against infections and are essential in maintaining hygienic standards across healthcare facilities worldwide.
Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2778
Emerging economies are witnessing a surge in the construction of healthcare facilities, driving demand for medical gloves. This trend is bolstered by rising awareness among the public and medical personnel about the importance of these gloves in preventing disease transmission.
The global market is segmented based on sterility into Non-Sterile and Sterile gloves. Among various product types such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, and others, the nitrile segment holds the largest market share. Nitrile gloves are favored for their puncture resistance, durability, and barrier protection, making them ideal for diverse medical applications.
In terms of usage, the examination gloves segment is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand in hospitals and dental settings for routine check-ups and patient examinations. Meanwhile, the surgical gloves segment continues to expand due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating surgical interventions.
Hospitals represent the largest end-use segment for medical gloves, driven by their widespread availability and the need for sterile environments to prevent infection transmission. These facilities rely heavily on medical gloves to maintain aseptic conditions during surgical procedures and patient care.
For More Details On this Report Click Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-gloves-market
Despite the market's growth prospects, challenges such as concerns over side-effects and competitive pricing of raw materials may restrain revenue growth. Additionally, the availability of skilled professionals proficient in using medical gloves remains a concern in some regions.
Overall, the global medical gloves market is poised for continued expansion, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising surgical rates, and growing awareness of infection control measures. Manufacturers are focusing on innovation to enhance glove performance and meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers worldwide.
For further information on the global medical gloves market, including detailed insights into market segments and regional trends, please refer to the latest industry reports.
Medical Gloves Market Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global medical gloves market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective medical gloves products.
Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.
Cardinal Health
Semperit AG Holding
Rubberex
Dynarex Corporation
Leica Microsystems
Braun Melsungen AG
Supermax Corporation Berhad
Hartalega Holdings Berhad
Top Glove Corporation Bhd
To Customized Report Market: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2778
Medical Gloves Latest Industry News
On 4 December, 2023, Bioliberty secured a £435,000 (~USD 549,688) grant from Innovate UK's Biomedical Catalyst program. The Edinburgh-based company specializes in a robotic glove assisting stroke patients with hand movements.
In June 2021, Medical Glove Company in the U.S. signed a USD 63.6 million contract with the Department of Defense (DOD), on behalf of Health and Human Services (HHS), to expand the domestic industrial base for nitrile glove production in the U.S.
Medical Gloves Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global medical gloves market on the basis of distribution channel, material, application, end-use, and region:
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Retail outlets
Online
Medical stores
Sterility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Non-sterile
Sterile
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Natural rubber
Nitrile
Vinyl
Neoprene
Polyethylene
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Examination
Surgical
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Hospitals
Diagnostic centers
Outpatient/Primary care facilities
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
ASEAN Countries
Oceania
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Israel
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Click Here To Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2778
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.
View Additional Related Reports:
Battery Technology Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-technology-market
Underfloor Heating Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/underfloor-heating-market
Medical Composites Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-composites-market
Suspension Tuning Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/suspension-tuning-market
Postpartum Depression Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/postpartum-depression-market
Glycolipids Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/glycolipids-market
Protein Chip Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/protein-chip-market
Hydraulics Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydraulics-market
Multi Modal Imaging Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/multi-modal-imaging-market
python market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/python-market
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn