Global Medical Gloves Market Shows Robust Growth Driven by Healthcare Expansion and Hygiene Awareness

Discover the growth drivers of the global medical gloves market, driven by healthcare expansion and hygiene awareness.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical gloves market size was USD 16.88 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The global medical gloves market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries and heightened awareness of hygiene practices. Key factors driving this growth include an increase in surgical procedures, the prevalence of contagious diseases, and the critical role of medical gloves in infection control.

Medical gloves are integral to preventive healthcare measures, ensuring safety for both patients and healthcare professionals in surgical and clinical settings. They act as a vital barrier against infections and are essential in maintaining hygienic standards across healthcare facilities worldwide.

Emerging economies are witnessing a surge in the construction of healthcare facilities, driving demand for medical gloves. This trend is bolstered by rising awareness among the public and medical personnel about the importance of these gloves in preventing disease transmission.

The global market is segmented based on sterility into Non-Sterile and Sterile gloves. Among various product types such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, and others, the nitrile segment holds the largest market share. Nitrile gloves are favored for their puncture resistance, durability, and barrier protection, making them ideal for diverse medical applications.

In terms of usage, the examination gloves segment is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand in hospitals and dental settings for routine check-ups and patient examinations. Meanwhile, the surgical gloves segment continues to expand due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating surgical interventions.

Hospitals represent the largest end-use segment for medical gloves, driven by their widespread availability and the need for sterile environments to prevent infection transmission. These facilities rely heavily on medical gloves to maintain aseptic conditions during surgical procedures and patient care.

Despite the market's growth prospects, challenges such as concerns over side-effects and competitive pricing of raw materials may restrain revenue growth. Additionally, the availability of skilled professionals proficient in using medical gloves remains a concern in some regions.

Overall, the global medical gloves market is poised for continued expansion, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising surgical rates, and growing awareness of infection control measures. Manufacturers are focusing on innovation to enhance glove performance and meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers worldwide.

For further information on the global medical gloves market, including detailed insights into market segments and regional trends, please refer to the latest industry reports.

Medical Gloves Market Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global medical gloves market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective medical gloves products.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

Cardinal Health

Semperit AG Holding

Rubberex

Dynarex Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Braun Melsungen AG

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Medical Gloves Latest Industry News

On 4 December, 2023, Bioliberty secured a £435,000 (~USD 549,688) grant from Innovate UK's Biomedical Catalyst program. The Edinburgh-based company specializes in a robotic glove assisting stroke patients with hand movements.

In June 2021, Medical Glove Company in the U.S. signed a USD 63.6 million contract with the Department of Defense (DOD), on behalf of Health and Human Services (HHS), to expand the domestic industrial base for nitrile glove production in the U.S.

Medical Gloves Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global medical gloves market on the basis of distribution channel, material, application, end-use, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Retail outlets

Online

Medical stores

Sterility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Non-sterile

Sterile

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Natural rubber

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Examination

Surgical

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Outpatient/Primary care facilities

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients.

