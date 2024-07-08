Coronary Stents Market Witnesses Growth Driven by Technological Advancements & Rising Cardiovascular Diseases

Emergen Research Logo

Explore the growth and innovations in the global coronary stents market driven by technological advancements and rising cardiovascular diseases

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coronary stents market size was USD 9.32 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The global coronary stents market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart disease and stroke, alongside rapid technological advancements in coronary stent design. As CVDs continue to pose a major health threat, the demand for effective medical interventions like coronary stents has surged.

To Receive A PDF Sample Of The Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2774

Key Market Drivers

Coronary stents play a crucial role in managing coronary artery disease, a common condition arising from risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity. These stents help open narrowed arteries, improving blood flow and reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Technological progress has led to the development of innovative stent designs and materials. Modern stents feature thinner struts and biocompatible coatings, enhancing flexibility and reducing complications. Additionally, advancements in precision medicine have enabled the creation of personalized stents tailored to individual patient needs, improving treatment outcomes.

Market Restraints

Despite the benefits, the market faces challenges due to the availability of alternative treatments for coronary artery disease. Non-invasive options, such as stress testing, nuclear scans, cardiac CT angiography, and MRI scans, provide valuable insights into heart conditions without requiring stent placement. The growing awareness and adoption of these alternatives could impact the demand for coronary stents.

Emerging Trends

A notable trend in coronary stent technology is the development of Four Dimensional (4D)-printed stents. Researchers at ETH Zurich have pioneered the use of 4D digital printing to create stents 40 times smaller than current models. These stents, made from stimuli-responsive materials, can dynamically adjust to physiological conditions, offering a personalized and optimized solution for patients.

To Get A Discount On The Latest Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2774

Market Segments

The coronary stent market is segmented into various categories based on product type, end-use, and technology.

Product Type Insights:

Bare Metal Stents (BMS): The BMS segment holds the largest market share due to the transition to cobalt chromium alloys, which offer improved mechanical properties and biocompatibility.

Drug-Eluting Stents (DES): The DES segment is expected to grow moderately, thanks to their ability to release drugs that minimize restenosis, a common issue with BMS.

End-Use Insights:

Hospitals: Hospitals dominate the market due to their advanced infrastructure, specialized facilities, and skilled healthcare professionals. The presence of catheter labs and expertise in cardiac care contribute to the preference for hospitals in managing cardiovascular conditions.

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories: These labs are witnessing steady growth due to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. They specialize in diagnostic and interventional cardiac procedures, providing crucial insights for treatment planning.

Technology Insights:

Balloon Expandable Stents: These stents lead the market due to their high radial force, making them suitable for precise treatment of focal lesions. Their flexibility and maneuverability enhance their effectiveness.

Self-Expandable Stents: Expected to grow rapidly, self-expandable stents are effective in treating obstructions in the gastrointestinal tract and other areas, providing versatile solutions for various conditions.

Browse Detailed Research Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/coronary-stents-market

Coronary Stents Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global coronary stents market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major businesses are using a variety of tactics, making mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and contracts, as well as creating, experimenting with, and introducing more efficient coronary stents solutions in the market.

M Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen AG

C. R. Bard (acquired by BD)

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Cook Medical

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Meril Life Sciences

Vascular Concepts (acquired by Terumo Corporation)

Stentys SA

Elixir Medical Corporation

Translumina GmbH

Sinomed

Hexacath

Alvimedica

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.

Coronary Stents Latest Industry News

On 25 August, 2022, Medtronic launched its Onyx Frontier drug-eluting coronary stent, enhancing its product line after receiving CE mark approval. The stent, designed for coronary artery disease treatment, features an enhanced delivery system, a dual-layer balloon, and increased catheter flexibility, improving deliverability by 16%. The design changes, inherited from Resolute Onyx drug-eluting stent, aim to provide acute performance and clinical benefits. With recent CE mark approval and prior FDA approval, Medtronic plans to offer Onyx Frontier in western Europe and globally, reinforcing the company's commitment to interventional cardiology innovation.

On 19 October, 2020, Biosensors obtained the CE Mark for its BioFreedomUltra drug-coated coronary stent system. The thin-strut CoCr polymer stent, incorporating the Biolimus A9 drug, aims to optimize percutaneous coronary intervention procedures for High Bleeding Risk (HBR) patients. The Leaders Free III trial demonstrated non-inferior safety and superior efficacy of BioFreedom Ultra compared to the Drug-Coated Stainless Steel Stent (DCS-StS) and Bare Metal Stent (BMS) groups. The stent's design simplifies pre-procedure stent choice, enhancing success rates and maximizing outcomes for HBR patients treated with a one-month dual antiplatelet therapy.

Coronary Stents Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global coronary stents market on the basis of type, application, deployment, enterprise size, component, vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)

Bare Metal Stents (BMS)

Bioresorbable Stents

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Metal Stents:

Stainless Steel

Cobalt-Chromium

Platinum-Chromium

Nickel-Titanium (Nitinol)

Polymer Stents:

Bioresorbable Polymers

Non-bioresorbable Polymers

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Coronary Artery Diseases

Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Balloon Expandable Stents

Self-Expandable Stents

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy Now: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2774

Browse More Report By Emergen Research:

Acne Treatment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acne-treatment-market

Automated Blood Collection Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automated-blood-collection-market

Microlearning Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microlearning-market

Water Flosser Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-flosser-market

High Performance Materials Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-materials-market

Micro Irrigation Systems Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/micro-irrigation-systems-market

Hydrogen Generation Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydrogen-generation-market

CAR-T cell therapy Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/car-t-cell-therapy-market

Python Package Software Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/python-package-software-market

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.