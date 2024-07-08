Coronary Stents Market Witnesses Growth Driven by Technological Advancements & Rising Cardiovascular Diseases
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coronary stents market size was USD 9.32 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The global coronary stents market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart disease and stroke, alongside rapid technological advancements in coronary stent design. As CVDs continue to pose a major health threat, the demand for effective medical interventions like coronary stents has surged.
Key Market Drivers
Coronary stents play a crucial role in managing coronary artery disease, a common condition arising from risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity. These stents help open narrowed arteries, improving blood flow and reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Technological progress has led to the development of innovative stent designs and materials. Modern stents feature thinner struts and biocompatible coatings, enhancing flexibility and reducing complications. Additionally, advancements in precision medicine have enabled the creation of personalized stents tailored to individual patient needs, improving treatment outcomes.
Market Restraints
Despite the benefits, the market faces challenges due to the availability of alternative treatments for coronary artery disease. Non-invasive options, such as stress testing, nuclear scans, cardiac CT angiography, and MRI scans, provide valuable insights into heart conditions without requiring stent placement. The growing awareness and adoption of these alternatives could impact the demand for coronary stents.
Emerging Trends
A notable trend in coronary stent technology is the development of Four Dimensional (4D)-printed stents. Researchers at ETH Zurich have pioneered the use of 4D digital printing to create stents 40 times smaller than current models. These stents, made from stimuli-responsive materials, can dynamically adjust to physiological conditions, offering a personalized and optimized solution for patients.
Market Segments
The coronary stent market is segmented into various categories based on product type, end-use, and technology.
Product Type Insights:
Bare Metal Stents (BMS): The BMS segment holds the largest market share due to the transition to cobalt chromium alloys, which offer improved mechanical properties and biocompatibility.
Drug-Eluting Stents (DES): The DES segment is expected to grow moderately, thanks to their ability to release drugs that minimize restenosis, a common issue with BMS.
End-Use Insights:
Hospitals: Hospitals dominate the market due to their advanced infrastructure, specialized facilities, and skilled healthcare professionals. The presence of catheter labs and expertise in cardiac care contribute to the preference for hospitals in managing cardiovascular conditions.
Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories: These labs are witnessing steady growth due to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. They specialize in diagnostic and interventional cardiac procedures, providing crucial insights for treatment planning.
Technology Insights:
Balloon Expandable Stents: These stents lead the market due to their high radial force, making them suitable for precise treatment of focal lesions. Their flexibility and maneuverability enhance their effectiveness.
Self-Expandable Stents: Expected to grow rapidly, self-expandable stents are effective in treating obstructions in the gastrointestinal tract and other areas, providing versatile solutions for various conditions.
Coronary Stents Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global coronary stents market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major businesses are using a variety of tactics, making mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and contracts, as well as creating, experimenting with, and introducing more efficient coronary stents solutions in the market.
M Abbott Laboratories
Boston Scientific Corporation
Medtronic plc
Terumo Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
B. Braun Melsungen AG
C. R. Bard (acquired by BD)
BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
Cook Medical
MicroPort Scientific Corporation
Meril Life Sciences
Vascular Concepts (acquired by Terumo Corporation)
Stentys SA
Elixir Medical Corporation
Translumina GmbH
Sinomed
Hexacath
Alvimedica
Biotronik SE & Co. KG
Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.
Coronary Stents Latest Industry News
On 25 August, 2022, Medtronic launched its Onyx Frontier drug-eluting coronary stent, enhancing its product line after receiving CE mark approval. The stent, designed for coronary artery disease treatment, features an enhanced delivery system, a dual-layer balloon, and increased catheter flexibility, improving deliverability by 16%. The design changes, inherited from Resolute Onyx drug-eluting stent, aim to provide acute performance and clinical benefits. With recent CE mark approval and prior FDA approval, Medtronic plans to offer Onyx Frontier in western Europe and globally, reinforcing the company's commitment to interventional cardiology innovation.
On 19 October, 2020, Biosensors obtained the CE Mark for its BioFreedomUltra drug-coated coronary stent system. The thin-strut CoCr polymer stent, incorporating the Biolimus A9 drug, aims to optimize percutaneous coronary intervention procedures for High Bleeding Risk (HBR) patients. The Leaders Free III trial demonstrated non-inferior safety and superior efficacy of BioFreedom Ultra compared to the Drug-Coated Stainless Steel Stent (DCS-StS) and Bare Metal Stent (BMS) groups. The stent's design simplifies pre-procedure stent choice, enhancing success rates and maximizing outcomes for HBR patients treated with a one-month dual antiplatelet therapy.
Coronary Stents Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global coronary stents market on the basis of type, application, deployment, enterprise size, component, vertical, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)
Bare Metal Stents (BMS)
Bioresorbable Stents
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Metal Stents:
Stainless Steel
Cobalt-Chromium
Platinum-Chromium
Nickel-Titanium (Nitinol)
Polymer Stents:
Bioresorbable Polymers
Non-bioresorbable Polymers
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Coronary Artery Diseases
Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)
Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Balloon Expandable Stents
Self-Expandable Stents
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
