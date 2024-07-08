Teeth Whitening Market Sees Significant Growth Driven by Oral Disease, OTC Products, and Technological Advancements

Emergen Research Logo

Discover the booming teeth whitening market driven by rising oral diseases, demand for OTC products, and innovative technology advancements

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global teeth whitening market size was USD 7.02 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The global teeth whitening market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by a rising prevalence of oral diseases, increasing demand for over-the-counter (OTC) products, and rapid technological advancements. As more people seek brighter smiles, these factors are driving substantial revenue growth across the industry.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

1. Increasing Prevalence of Oral Disease The rising occurrence of oral diseases is a major contributor to market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases, with the majority living in middle-income countries. Conditions like periodontitis and enamel erosion often lead to significant tooth discoloration, increasing the demand for whitening solutions to counter these effects.

2. Rising Demand for OTC Products OTC teeth whitening products are becoming increasingly popular due to their affordability and accessibility. Available through various channels such as pharmacies, supermarkets, and online retailers, these products offer consumers a range of options, including whitening strips, gels, pens, and toothpastes. This variety caters to different preferences and budgets, making teeth whitening more accessible to a broader audience.

3. Technological Advancements Technological innovations are also driving market growth. Advanced teeth whitening technologies, such as Augmented Reality (AR)-powered simulations and ultrasound whitening, provide consumers with more effective and convenient options. For example, in September 2022, Perfect Corp. partnered with Colgate to launch an AR-powered teeth whitening experience, allowing consumers to visualize the potential results of using Colgate's Optic White products.

Challenges to Market Growth

Despite the positive trends, the market faces challenges from alternative solutions and consumer concerns about product safety. Natural methods like baking soda and oil pulling, though less effective, are cost-effective and perceived as safer by some consumers. Additionally, concerns about side effects such as tooth sensitivity and gum irritation may deter some individuals from using commercial whitening products.

Market Segmentation Insights

Product Dynamics The global teeth whitening market is segmented into whitening toothpaste, light whitening devices, whitening gels, and strips. In 2022, whitening toothpaste held the largest market share due to its convenience, affordability, and multifunctionality. Light whitening devices, utilizing advanced LED technology, are expected to grow rapidly, offering faster and more noticeable results compared to traditional methods.

Composition Insights The market is also segmented based on composition into bleaching and non-bleaching agents. Bleaching agents, which include products like gels, strips, and light-activated devices, dominated the market in 2022. These products offer faster results by breaking down stains effectively. Non-bleaching agents are gaining traction due to growing awareness of potential side effects associated with bleaching agents, providing gentler alternatives for those with sensitive teeth.

Distribution Channel Insights Offline sales channels, including supermarkets, pharmacies, and convenience stores, accounted for the largest market share in 2022. These conventional retail channels provide extensive reach and accessibility, leading to higher conversion rates through impulse buying. The smaller size and lower price point of many teeth whitening products make them ideal for offline sales, driving significant revenue in brick-and-mortar establishments.

Teeth Whitening Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global teeth whitening market is fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective teeth whitening products.

GSK plc

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Himalaya Wellness Company

Dabur Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Beaming White, LLC.

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited

Teeth Whitening Latest Industry News

On 9 November 2021, Beam Dental announced Partnership with GLO Science to give qualified Beam Dental members exclusive access to free sample teeth whitening kits from GLO Science. GLO Science's at-home brush-on gel brightens teeth gently and effectively. GLO Science aligns perfectly with Beam's mission to make dental care easier, smarter, and more proactive. This partnership provides quality for Beam members, adding teeth whitening to their already growing benefits portfolio, that includes vision insurance and even life and disability coverage options.

On 21 February 2023, Colgate announced two teeth whitening products Optic White and ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit. These Kit combines Colgate's advanced whitening serum with a unique LED device that utilizes wavelength technology. This Partnership tackles even the toughest stains, removing 10 years of yellowing in just 3 days. The soft, flexible LED light molds to your smile for gentle whitening and connects to your smartphone (both iPhone and Android compatible) for easy power.

Teeth Whitening Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global teeth whitening market on the basis of product, composition, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Whitening toothpaste

Light teeth whitening device

Whitening gels & strips

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Bleaching agent

Non-bleaching agent

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Offline sales

Online sales

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

