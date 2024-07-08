Corrugators Market Rapidly Gaining Traction At a CAGR of 4.2% by 2031 | Players ISOWA, Mitsubishi

Corrugators Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Production Capacity, by End User Forecast, 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for a higher corrugators market share, in terms of revenue. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to contribute significantly to the total corrugators market size in 2031, growing with the highest CAGR.

Moreover, technological advancements in corrugator machines and equipment are expected to provide growth opportunities; thereby, positively affecting the corrugators market outlook. Companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., BW Papersystems, and Atulya Machines Pvt. Ltd., along with others offer a large innovative range of automatic as well as manual corrugator lines/machines.

The Corrugators Market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Driving Factors:

There is an increase in the demand for corrugators machines with the increase in demand for sustainable packaging from industries such as food and beverages, and logistics & supply chain industry. Commonly observed types of corrugator machines in the market are automatic and manual. Out of these, the automatic segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its higher productivity, and automated operation. On the basis of production capacity, the market is analyzed across the segments; less than 10 ton, 11-50 ton, 51-100 ton, and more than 100 ton. Among these, the 11-50 ton segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021.

Furthermore, the market is analyzed with respect to different end users of the corrugators machines; food & beverages, electronics, pharmaceuticals, logistics & shipping, and other industries. Among these, the food and beverages segment registered higher revenue in 2021, owing to increase in demand for eco-friendly packaging from food and beverages manufacturers, and distributors.

The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials, the growth of the food & beverages industry, and high demand for corrugated boxes. However, volatility in raw material prices negatively impacts corrugator machine manufacturers, and users; thereby, constraining the growth of the market.

Top Competitors:

Key companies profiled in the corrugators market report include ISOWA Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., BW Papersystems, Wenzhou Kingsun Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd, Acme Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., HIC Machinery Co., Sai Engineering, BHS Corrugated Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH, Champion Corrugated Co., LTD., and Guangdong Dongfang Precision Science & Technology Co., Ltd (Fosber S.p.A.).

Key Findings of the Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging corrugators market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the automatic segment dominated the corrugators market, in terms of revenue in 2021.

By production capacity, the 11-50 ton accounted for a higher corrugators market share in 2021.

By end-user, the food & beverages segment dominated the corrugators market, in terms of revenue in 2021.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the corrugators market forecast.

The key players within the corrugators market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the corrugators industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities in the market.

In-depth corrugators market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

