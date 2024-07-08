Air Ambulance Services Market Expected to Surge with Technological Advancements and Rising Demand

Emergen Research Logo

Discover the latest insights on the air ambulance services market, driven by technological advancements, and increasing chronic disease prevalence.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air ambulance services market size was USD 14.63 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The global air ambulance services market is poised for significant growth, driven by several key factors. Increasing cases of cardiovascular disorders such as heart attacks and strokes, coupled with a growing adoption of helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS), are expected to boost market revenue over the forecast period. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and the rise of medical tourism are contributing to this upward trend.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Rapid Advancement of HEMS Technology: Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) have seen substantial technological advancements worldwide. These improvements enhance response times, allowing for early medical intervention and significantly improving survival rates in critical cases. A notable example is the partnership between Airbus S.A.S. and Airlift Global Holdings Limited in March 2022, aimed at developing HEMS and related services in India, thereby improving healthcare access in both urban and rural areas.

Rising Incidence of Emergencies: The increasing number of accidents, natural disasters, and medical emergencies is fueling demand for HEMS. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are the leading cause of death globally, responsible for over 60% of deaths, with a significant impact in middle- and low-income countries. By 2025, chronic diseases are expected to affect over 49% of the U.S. population, with cardiac diseases and strokes accounting for 30% of deaths.

Technological Advancements in Medical Equipment: Innovations in medical devices for air ambulances, such as heart monitors, ventilators, and defibrillators, are also propelling market growth. In March 2021, Blizzard Protection Systems launched the Blizzard Air Ambulance Edition Kit, designed to enhance thermal management and treatment for critically ill and injured patients.

Market Restraints

The market faces challenges including a lack of healthcare infrastructure and aircraft in developing economies, insufficient comprehensive insurance coverage, stringent aviation regulations, and high costs associated with air medical services.

Market Segmentation Insights

Service Operators: The market is segmented into hospital-based, independent, and government operators. In 2022, the hospital-based segment held a significant market share. Hospitals provide the medical team and partner with aviation service providers, allowing for complete control over branding and major decisions, potentially generating revenue for the hospital. The independent segment is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare services. Independent operators own the ambulances, employ pilots and mechanics, and manage patient billing, often partnering with community health organizations.

Aircraft Type: The market is divided into fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. Rotary-wing aircraft, like helicopters, held a significant market share in 2022 due to their ability to land almost anywhere, making them ideal for emergencies requiring rapid transport over short distances. Fixed-wing aircraft are expected to grow rapidly, favored for longer trips and their ability to fly in adverse weather conditions.

Application: The market is categorized into various applications, including inter-facility transport, rescue helicopter service, organ transplant logistics, overweight patient transport, infectious disease service, neonatal transport, and pediatric transport. In 2022, inter-facility transport held a significant market share due to the high demand for specialized care for cardiovascular diseases. Rescue helicopter services are expected to grow rapidly due to their critical role in transporting patients from remote locations during emergencies.

Air Ambulance Services Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global air ambulance services market is fragmented, with several medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and introducing air ambulance services.

Guardian Air (Pty) Ltd

Air Methods

Global Medical Response

Acadian Companies

REVA, Inc.

Libyan Express

IAS Medical, Ltd.

Babcock International Group PLC

Air Charter Services

Gulf Helicopters

American Air Ambulance

PHI Air Medical

Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Alphastar

AirMed International

Aero-Dienst GmbH

AirLink Ambulance USMX

Capital Air Ambulance

FAI Aviation Group

Native American Air Ambulance, Inc.

Air Ambulance Services Latest Industry News

In October 2022, Babcock and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) announced a three-year contract extension to maintain helicopter emergency medical services. The contract covers maintenance, airworthiness management, engineering support, highly trained pilots, and an Airbus H135 helicopter equipped with Night Vision Goggles technology. This contract reinforces the vital life-saving service and ensures continued operation of this vital partnership by allowing for expanded operations to 19 hours a day.

In March 2022, Airbus and Airlift Global, a business supported by AUM Capital, a UK-based corporation, have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) and related air medical services in India. The implementation of credible and significant emergency air medical services in India would be supported and sustained by Airbus and Airlift Global by identifying the essential frameworks, roadmaps, and feasible investment instruments.

Air Ambulance Services Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen research has segmented the global air ambulance services market on the basis of service operator, service type, aircraft type, application, and region:

Service Operator Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospital Based

Independent

Government

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Domestic

International

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Inter-Facility

Rescue Helicopter Service

Organ Transplant Logistics

Overweight Patient Transport

Infectious Disease Service

Neonatal Transport

Pediatric Transport

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

