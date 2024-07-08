Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Poised for Significant Growth Amid Rising Cases and Advancements in Treatment

Emergen Research Logo

Discover the latest trends and growth drivers in the global Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) market, including significant drug trials

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) market size was USD 727.4 million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The global market for Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is experiencing notable growth due to increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and the public, along with a robust pipeline of potential treatments. HS, a skin condition characterized by lumps in sweat glands beneath the skin, impacts 1-4% of the world’s population, with a higher prevalence in women, according to Springer Nature.

Key Market Drivers

Increased Research & Development (R&D): Major market players are intensifying R&D activities, leading to improved therapeutics and advancements in existing treatments. Efforts by both governmental and non-governmental bodies to educate the public about HS are encouraging more people to seek effective treatments, thereby driving market growth.

Significant Drug Trials: The medical technology sector is actively conducting drug trials, with notable approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). On October 31, 2023, Novartis' Cosentyx (secukinumab) received FDA approval for treating moderate to severe HS in adults, marking the first new biologic treatment option for HS in almost a decade. Cosentyx is distinguished as the only FDA-approved fully-human biologic targeting interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cytokine linked to HS inflammation.

Rising Number of Clinical Trials: Clinical trials are on the rise globally, aiming to assess the safety and efficacy of new drugs for HS. For example, Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. began a Phase 2 clinical trial on October 27, 2023, to evaluate KT-474 (SAR444656), an investigational IRAK4 degrader, for adult patients with moderate to severe HS.

Market Restraints

Adverse effects associated with current HS therapies pose a significant challenge. These side effects can hinder treatment adherence and overall patient satisfaction. Concerns about adverse effects also lead to the exploration of alternative therapeutic options, potentially restraining market revenue growth.

Market Segment Insights

Treatment Type:

Biologics Segment: Biologics hold the largest market share due to various FDA approvals and increasing R&D activities. These therapies are being used more frequently for moderate-to-severe HS, following their success in treating other dermatological conditions like psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies: This segment is expected to grow steadily as hospitals serve as primary centers for diagnosing and treating complex conditions like HS. Government initiatives to improve hospital infrastructure further support this growth.

Online Pharmacies: This segment is projected to grow significantly due to the wide availability of medications, ease of access, home delivery options, and competitive pricing offered by online pharmacies.

End-Use:

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics: This segment is anticipated to grow moderately fast due to the comprehensive care and specialized treatment plans offered by hospitals and clinics. These facilities are equipped with the expertise and collaborative approach necessary for managing chronic and severe conditions like HS.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global HS market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Hidradenitis Suppurativa solutions.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Abbott

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Yamo Pharmaceuticals

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

AbbVie Inc.

Lupin

Zydus Cadila

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Allergan

Sanofi S.A

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Latest Industry News

On 18 July 2023, UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has agreed to review the marketing authorization application for bimekizumab. Bimekizumab, an inhibitor targeting both IL-17A and IL-17F, is under consideration as a treatment for adults experiencing moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS). This evaluation is supported by data derived from the Phase 3 BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II studies, as previously reported. In both trials, bimekizumab exhibited statistically significant and clinically meaningful enhancements over the placebo in signs and symptoms of Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) at week 16, as measured by HiSCR50.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global HS market on the basis of treatment type, application, end-use, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Surgery

Medications

Biologics

Antibiotics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

