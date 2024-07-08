Probiotics Market Overview, Merger, Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2032

Growing awareness among customers about gut health, involvement of international organizations in probiotic product Research & Development (R&D)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global probiotics market size was USD 57.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. probiotics market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of gut health benefits, international organizations' active involvement in probiotic research, and rising incorporation of probiotics in food and beverages. These insights emerge from a recent market research report, which identifies key factors shaping the industry landscape.

Key Drivers of Probiotics Market Growth

Growing Awareness of Gut Health: Consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of gut health, fueling demand for probiotic-rich foods and supplements. Probiotics support a healthy gut microbiome, aiding in digestion and nutrient absorption, and potentially enhancing immune function and mental health.

Rising Use in Food and Beverages: There is a rising trend in adding probiotics to functional foods and beverages. Products like yogurt, kefir, and fermented foods are becoming popular choices among health-conscious consumers, contributing significantly to market growth.

Challenges and Opportunities

Incorporating Probiotics into Foods: While demand is strong, incorporating probiotics into functional foods presents challenges such as maintaining bacterial viability through processing and storage. Innovations in delivery technologies are crucial to ensure probiotic effectiveness while preserving food quality.

Emerging Trends: Synbiotics and Health-Specific Applications: The market is witnessing a shift towards synbiotics, combining probiotics with prebiotics to enhance gut health benefits. Furthermore, probiotics are increasingly being tailored to address specific health concerns, such as digestive disorders and immune support.

Market Segment Insights

Types of Probiotics: The market is segmented into probiotic food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Probiotic food and beverages currently dominate the market, driven by consumer preference for natural sources of probiotics like yogurt and fermented foods.

Ingredient Focus: Lactobacilli and bifidobacteria are the predominant probiotic ingredients due to their recognized safety and health benefits. Lactobacilli, especially Lactobacillus acidophilus, are popular for their role in digestion and immune support, while bifidobacteria are valued for their contribution to gut health.

End User Segmentation: Human probiotics hold the largest market share, supported by extensive research demonstrating their efficacy in promoting digestive health, immune function, and overall well-being. The animal probiotics segment is also growing rapidly, driven by the need to enhance livestock health and productivity.

Probiotics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global probiotics market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective probiotics solutions.

Some major players included in the global probiotics market report are:

Danone

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

ADM

Nestlé

Hansen Holding A/S

Arla Foods amba

Protexin

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

BioGaia USA

Probi

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Natural Factors USA

Nutrition Care Pharmaceuticals Pty. Ltd

Swanson

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Winclove Probiotics

DuPont

Bayer AG

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.

Amway

Probiotics Latest Industry News

On 01 July 2022, BioGaia released a probiotic product to boost children's upper respiratory health and fortify their immune systems. The product was developed by BioGaia as a probiotic supplement to standard analgesics. Parents can feed their children the product without worrying about negative side effects, as it is natural and non-invasive. In the USA, the product is sold under the trade name BioGaia Pharentis KIDS. Children can safely take Pharentis probiotic drops since they are free of gluten, lactose, or milk protein.

On 04 March 2022, GoodBelly announced the launch of its GoodBelly Kids drinks and GoodBelly Immune Support probiotics line, which are designed to aid in digestion and improve nutrient absorption for customers of all ages. The company's first multi-serve probiotic beverage created especially for kids, is called GoodBelly Kids. A strong dose of probiotics, which have been demonstrated to improve the immune system and lessen the frequency, duration, and symptoms of colds, may be provided by GoodBelly Immune Support.

Probiotics Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global probiotics market on the basis of type, ingredient, distribution channel, end user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Probiotic Food & Beverages

Dairy Products

Non-Dairy

Cereals

Baked Food

Fermented Meat

Dry Foods

Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Food Supplements

Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Supplements

Infant Formula

Animal Feed

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Bacteria

Lactobacilli

Streptococcus Thermophiles

Bifidobacteria

Yeast

Saccharomyces Boulardii

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumers (B2C)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies and Health Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

