Probiotics Market Overview, Merger, Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2032
Growing awareness among customers about gut health, involvement of international organizations in probiotic product Research & Development (R&D)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global probiotics market size was USD 57.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. probiotics market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of gut health benefits, international organizations' active involvement in probiotic research, and rising incorporation of probiotics in food and beverages. These insights emerge from a recent market research report, which identifies key factors shaping the industry landscape.
Key Drivers of Probiotics Market Growth
Growing Awareness of Gut Health: Consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of gut health, fueling demand for probiotic-rich foods and supplements. Probiotics support a healthy gut microbiome, aiding in digestion and nutrient absorption, and potentially enhancing immune function and mental health.
Rising Use in Food and Beverages: There is a rising trend in adding probiotics to functional foods and beverages. Products like yogurt, kefir, and fermented foods are becoming popular choices among health-conscious consumers, contributing significantly to market growth.
Challenges and Opportunities
Incorporating Probiotics into Foods: While demand is strong, incorporating probiotics into functional foods presents challenges such as maintaining bacterial viability through processing and storage. Innovations in delivery technologies are crucial to ensure probiotic effectiveness while preserving food quality.
Emerging Trends: Synbiotics and Health-Specific Applications: The market is witnessing a shift towards synbiotics, combining probiotics with prebiotics to enhance gut health benefits. Furthermore, probiotics are increasingly being tailored to address specific health concerns, such as digestive disorders and immune support.
Market Segment Insights
Types of Probiotics: The market is segmented into probiotic food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Probiotic food and beverages currently dominate the market, driven by consumer preference for natural sources of probiotics like yogurt and fermented foods.
Ingredient Focus: Lactobacilli and bifidobacteria are the predominant probiotic ingredients due to their recognized safety and health benefits. Lactobacilli, especially Lactobacillus acidophilus, are popular for their role in digestion and immune support, while bifidobacteria are valued for their contribution to gut health.
End User Segmentation: Human probiotics hold the largest market share, supported by extensive research demonstrating their efficacy in promoting digestive health, immune function, and overall well-being. The animal probiotics segment is also growing rapidly, driven by the need to enhance livestock health and productivity.
Probiotics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global probiotics market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective probiotics solutions.
Some major players included in the global probiotics market report are:
Danone
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
ADM
Nestlé
Hansen Holding A/S
Arla Foods amba
Protexin
Lifeway Foods, Inc.
BioGaia USA
Probi
Jarrow Formulas, Inc.
Natural Factors USA
Nutrition Care Pharmaceuticals Pty. Ltd
Swanson
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Winclove Probiotics
DuPont
Bayer AG
MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.
Amway
Probiotics Latest Industry News
On 01 July 2022, BioGaia released a probiotic product to boost children's upper respiratory health and fortify their immune systems. The product was developed by BioGaia as a probiotic supplement to standard analgesics. Parents can feed their children the product without worrying about negative side effects, as it is natural and non-invasive. In the USA, the product is sold under the trade name BioGaia Pharentis KIDS. Children can safely take Pharentis probiotic drops since they are free of gluten, lactose, or milk protein.
On 04 March 2022, GoodBelly announced the launch of its GoodBelly Kids drinks and GoodBelly Immune Support probiotics line, which are designed to aid in digestion and improve nutrient absorption for customers of all ages. The company's first multi-serve probiotic beverage created especially for kids, is called GoodBelly Kids. A strong dose of probiotics, which have been demonstrated to improve the immune system and lessen the frequency, duration, and symptoms of colds, may be provided by GoodBelly Immune Support.
Probiotics Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global probiotics market on the basis of type, ingredient, distribution channel, end user, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Probiotic Food & Beverages
Dairy Products
Non-Dairy
Cereals
Baked Food
Fermented Meat
Dry Foods
Probiotic Dietary Supplements
Food Supplements
Nutritional Supplements
Specialty Supplements
Infant Formula
Animal Feed
Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Bacteria
Lactobacilli
Streptococcus Thermophiles
Bifidobacteria
Yeast
Saccharomyces Boulardii
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Business-to-Business (B2B)
Business-to-Consumers (B2C)
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Pharmacies and Health Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Retail Stores
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Human Probiotics
Animal Probiotics
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
