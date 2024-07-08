Global Ceramic Tiles Market Poised for Significant Growth Amid Construction Boom

Emergen Research Logo

Global ceramic tiles market set for robust growth driven by construction boom, technological advancements, and rising residential demand

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ceramic tiles market size was USD 228.40 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The global ceramic tiles market is set to experience significant growth over the coming years, driven by an increase in construction activities, technological advancements in the ceramic tiles industry, and a rising demand for new residential structures.

Market Drivers

The expansion of office spaces, shopping malls, lodging spaces, and other utility spaces worldwide is projected to boost the demand for ceramic tiles. The market faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic due to halted construction activities and disrupted supply chains. However, a strong recovery began in the latter half of 2020, bolstered by relaxed lockdown measures and the decreasing intensity of the pandemic. Despite potential restrictions from subsequent waves of COVID-19 in tile-producing nations, the market outlook remains positive.

In the United States, the demand for ceramic tiles is expected to grow, driven by increasing single-family house constructions and a strengthening residential replacement market. Additionally, U.S. Green Building Council regulations mandating eco-friendly construction materials are anticipated to further fuel market growth.

Technological Advancements

Ceramic tiles are becoming increasingly popular in the aerospace and defense sectors due to their lightweight, high strength, and resistance to heat, chemicals, and abrasion. The demand for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in aerospace, along with the use of ceramic tiles in ballistic protection for defense and law enforcement, are key factors driving market growth.

Market Restraints

The market faces challenges from increasing regulations, requirements, and tariffs. Standards vary across regions, with the UK and EU following the EN 14411 norm, while the US adheres to ANSI standards. These regulations specify various characteristics and tolerances that ceramic tiles must meet, which can differ between manufacturers and purchasers.

Segment Insights

Product Insights:

The market is segmented into glazed ceramic tiles, porcelain tiles, scratch-free ceramic tiles, and vitrified & other tiles.

Porcelain Tiles: Expected to dominate the market due to their superior durability, mold and bacteria resistance, and chemical and stain resistance. These properties make porcelain tiles ideal for high-traffic areas like shopping malls, hotels, and institutional buildings.

Glazed Ceramic Tiles: Anticipated to see the fastest growth due to their resistance to staining and water, making them suitable for wet areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms.

Application Insights:

The market is categorized into wall tiles, floor tiles, roofing tiles, and partition tiles.

Floor Tiles: Expected to hold the largest market share. The demand is driven by commercial construction projects such as hotels and shopping malls, where cost-effectiveness and superior aesthetics are essential. The influence of designers and architects in choosing porcelain tiles for commercial flooring applications is also a significant factor.

End-Use Insights:

The market is divided into residential and commercial sectors.

Commercial End-Use: Predicted to dominate the market due to the high demand for durable and cost-efficient ceramic flooring in high-traffic commercial and industrial sectors. The development of new products and easy installation techniques have significantly driven market growth in this segment. Ceramic flooring is also gaining popularity in healthcare and institutional buildings due to its antibacterial, anti-slip, and water-resistant properties.

Ceramic Tiles Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global ceramic tiles market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Crossville Inc.

RAK Ceramics

Cerámica Saloni, Florida Tile, Inc.

Porcelanosa Group

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Ricchetti Group

China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Monalisa Industry Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Newpearl Ceramics Group Co., Ltd.

Florim Ceramiche S.p.A.

Ceramic Tiles Latest Industry Updates

On 19 August 2017, Atlas Concorde, a leading player in the market, entered into a partnership of the Swiss Deluxe Hotels association comprising 42 of the most exclusive five-star hotels in Switzerland, cementing the firm’s position as a leading player in the hospitality industry. Also, the Atlas Concorde collections dedicated to the hotel business, a huge range of porcelain floor tiles and white clay wall tiles for indoor and outdoor application with a superior esthetic and technical value.

On 8 March 2019, RAK Ceramics, a leading player in the market, launched two of its latest bathroom collections, RAK-Variant and RAK-Illusion. RAK-Variant is designed by renowned Italian design Daniel Debiasi and Federico Sandri. RAK- Illusion is a collection designed by RAK Ceramics.

Ceramic Tiles Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ceramic tiles market on the basis of product, application, end-use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Glazed Ceramic Tiles

Porcelain Tiles

Scratch Free Ceramic Tiles

Vitrified

Other Tiles

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Wall Tiles

Floor Tiles

Roofing Tiles

Partition Tiles

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Residential

Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

