Global Ceramic Tiles Market Poised for Significant Growth Amid Construction Boom
Global ceramic tiles market set for robust growth driven by construction boom, technological advancements, and rising residential demand
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ceramic tiles market size was USD 228.40 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The global ceramic tiles market is set to experience significant growth over the coming years, driven by an increase in construction activities, technological advancements in the ceramic tiles industry, and a rising demand for new residential structures.
Market Drivers
The expansion of office spaces, shopping malls, lodging spaces, and other utility spaces worldwide is projected to boost the demand for ceramic tiles. The market faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic due to halted construction activities and disrupted supply chains. However, a strong recovery began in the latter half of 2020, bolstered by relaxed lockdown measures and the decreasing intensity of the pandemic. Despite potential restrictions from subsequent waves of COVID-19 in tile-producing nations, the market outlook remains positive.
In the United States, the demand for ceramic tiles is expected to grow, driven by increasing single-family house constructions and a strengthening residential replacement market. Additionally, U.S. Green Building Council regulations mandating eco-friendly construction materials are anticipated to further fuel market growth.
Technological Advancements
Ceramic tiles are becoming increasingly popular in the aerospace and defense sectors due to their lightweight, high strength, and resistance to heat, chemicals, and abrasion. The demand for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in aerospace, along with the use of ceramic tiles in ballistic protection for defense and law enforcement, are key factors driving market growth.
Market Restraints
The market faces challenges from increasing regulations, requirements, and tariffs. Standards vary across regions, with the UK and EU following the EN 14411 norm, while the US adheres to ANSI standards. These regulations specify various characteristics and tolerances that ceramic tiles must meet, which can differ between manufacturers and purchasers.
Segment Insights
Product Insights:
The market is segmented into glazed ceramic tiles, porcelain tiles, scratch-free ceramic tiles, and vitrified & other tiles.
Porcelain Tiles: Expected to dominate the market due to their superior durability, mold and bacteria resistance, and chemical and stain resistance. These properties make porcelain tiles ideal for high-traffic areas like shopping malls, hotels, and institutional buildings.
Glazed Ceramic Tiles: Anticipated to see the fastest growth due to their resistance to staining and water, making them suitable for wet areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms.
Application Insights:
The market is categorized into wall tiles, floor tiles, roofing tiles, and partition tiles.
Floor Tiles: Expected to hold the largest market share. The demand is driven by commercial construction projects such as hotels and shopping malls, where cost-effectiveness and superior aesthetics are essential. The influence of designers and architects in choosing porcelain tiles for commercial flooring applications is also a significant factor.
End-Use Insights:
The market is divided into residential and commercial sectors.
Commercial End-Use: Predicted to dominate the market due to the high demand for durable and cost-efficient ceramic flooring in high-traffic commercial and industrial sectors. The development of new products and easy installation techniques have significantly driven market growth in this segment. Ceramic flooring is also gaining popularity in healthcare and institutional buildings due to its antibacterial, anti-slip, and water-resistant properties.
Ceramic Tiles Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global ceramic tiles market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.
ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Crossville Inc.
RAK Ceramics
Cerámica Saloni, Florida Tile, Inc.
Porcelanosa Group
Kajaria Ceramics Limited
Ricchetti Group
China Ceramics Co., Ltd.
Guangdong Monalisa Industry Co., Ltd.
Guangdong Newpearl Ceramics Group Co., Ltd.
Florim Ceramiche S.p.A.
Ceramic Tiles Latest Industry Updates
On 19 August 2017, Atlas Concorde, a leading player in the market, entered into a partnership of the Swiss Deluxe Hotels association comprising 42 of the most exclusive five-star hotels in Switzerland, cementing the firm’s position as a leading player in the hospitality industry. Also, the Atlas Concorde collections dedicated to the hotel business, a huge range of porcelain floor tiles and white clay wall tiles for indoor and outdoor application with a superior esthetic and technical value.
On 8 March 2019, RAK Ceramics, a leading player in the market, launched two of its latest bathroom collections, RAK-Variant and RAK-Illusion. RAK-Variant is designed by renowned Italian design Daniel Debiasi and Federico Sandri. RAK- Illusion is a collection designed by RAK Ceramics.
Ceramic Tiles Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ceramic tiles market on the basis of product, application, end-use and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Glazed Ceramic Tiles
Porcelain Tiles
Scratch Free Ceramic Tiles
Vitrified
Other Tiles
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Wall Tiles
Floor Tiles
Roofing Tiles
Partition Tiles
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Residential
Commercial
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
