Membrane Chromatography Market Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects

Rising regulatory compliance for purification process and safety and hygiene and increasing automation and user-friendly designs of membrane chromatography

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global membrane chromatography market size was USD 320.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. The global membrane chromatography market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by increasing demand from the biopharmaceutical sector and technological advancements in purification processes. A recent market research report highlights these trends, emphasizing key factors driving market expansion and challenges faced by industry players.

Biopharmaceutical Sector Driving Demand

Membrane chromatography has become integral to the biopharmaceutical sector for its efficacy in purifying complex biomolecules such as proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and viral vectors. The sector’s reliance on these technologies has been underscored by recent developments, including Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s acquisition of Novasep’s chromatography division. This strategic move reflects the sector’s commitment to enhancing purification capabilities to meet stringent regulatory standards.

Advantages and Innovations

The adoption of membrane chromatography systems is further propelled by their advantages, including high binding efficiency and scalability. Innovations in disposable systems have also streamlined operations by reducing the need for labor-intensive cleaning processes, thereby optimizing cost efficiencies. These advancements underscore a shift towards user-friendly designs that enhance overall operational flexibility and performance.

Market Challenges

Despite rapid growth, the market faces challenges such as limited product availability and high equipment costs. Regulatory standards, set by agencies like the FDA and EMA, continue to influence market dynamics, necessitating continuous innovation and compliance from industry stakeholders.

Segment Insights

The market report segments membrane chromatography products into capsules & cartridges, cassettes, and modules. Capsules & cartridges dominate the market due to their simplicity and suitability for laboratory applications. Meanwhile, cassettes are expected to see moderate growth, catering to industrial manufacturing needs for high purity and yield in bioprocessing.

End-Use Dynamics

In terms of end-use, the biopharmaceutical & life sciences segment leads the market, driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and stringent purification requirements. Meanwhile, the food & beverage segment is also significant, leveraging membrane chromatography for enhancing product quality and compliance with industry standards.

Membrane Chromatography Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global membrane chromatography market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective membrane chromatography products.

Some major players included in the global membrane chromatography market report are:

Purilogics

3M Company

Pfizer Inc.

Porex Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Membrane Solutions, LLC

PALL Corporation

Merck KGaA

SARTORIUS AG

Membrane Chromatography Latest Industry News

On 5 February, 2023, Biotage AB finalized an agreement to acquire Astrea Bioseparations, a rapidly expanding provider of chromatography solutions, previously under Gamma Biosciences, a life sciences tools platform established by KKR. The acquisition encompasses the shares held by specific minority investors within the Astrea group.

In 2021, Merck introduced its Pellicon 3 Cassettes with Ultracel Membrane, a novel filtration product that makes the claim that it can purify biologics quickly and effectively at high flow rates. The product is intended for use in biopharmaceuticals' post-processing.

Membrane Chromatography Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global membrane chromatography market on the basis of product, operation mode, type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Capsules & cartridges

Cassettes

Modules

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Flow-through

Bind-elute

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

High molecular weight protein

Viral vectors

Vaccines

Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Biopharmaceutical & life science

Food & Beverages (F&B)

Water & environmental testing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

