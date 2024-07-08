Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market Size Worth USD 5.54 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction disorders, growing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle & low drug costs, and increasing product approval and launches

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Erectile Dysfunction (ED) drugs market size was USD 2.46 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The global market for erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors including the rising prevalence of ED disorders, lifestyle changes, and advancements in drug approvals and launches.

According to recent research, the prevalence of erectile dysfunction is notably high, with approximately 30 million men affected annually in the United States alone. Factors contributing to this rise include increasing incidences of psychological disorders such as depression and anxiety, which are recognized as primary causes of ED.

An important driver of market growth is the continuous approval and introduction of new ED therapies. For instance, the FDA recently approved MED3000 (Eroxon), a topical gel therapy for ED, which is expected to enhance treatment options due to its ease of use and effectiveness.

However, the market faces challenges such as patient reluctance to seek treatment, the availability of counterfeit drugs, and the expiration of patents on major drugs. Issues in healthcare infrastructure and occasional manufacturing faults, as seen in drug recalls, also pose obstacles to market expansion.

Market Segment Insights

Product Segment: The market is segmented into various products including Viagra, Cialis, and newer formulations like Medicated Urethral System for Erection (MUSE). Viagra remains dominant due to its affordability and effectiveness across different dosage strengths.

Mode of Administration: Oral medications, particularly PDE-5 inhibitors, dominate the market owing to their ease of use and effectiveness. Meanwhile, injections are gaining traction for their rapid action and effectiveness in severe cases of ED.

Distribution Channels: Retail pharmacies lead in revenue share due to the convenience they offer consumers. Online sales and hospital pharmacies are also expected to grow as more consumers seek discreet and accessible options for ED treatments.

Future Outlook

The market is poised for significant growth with ongoing innovations in drug delivery mechanisms and therapeutic combinations. Companies are focusing on expanding their market presence through strategic partnerships and research collaborations to cater to the increasing demand for effective ED treatments.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global erectile dysfunction drugs market is fragmented, with several medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing erectile dysfunction drugs.

Some major players included in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Bayer AG

Coloplast Corp

Boston Scientific Corporation

SK chemicals.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Meda Pharmaceuticals

GSK plc.

Sanofi

Futura Medical

CURE Pharmaceutical

Initiator Pharma

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Benuvia, Inc.

Lupin.

Eli Lilly and Company.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Arovella Therapeutics

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Latest Industry News

In May 2022, Aspargo Laboratories, Inc., a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing innovative formulations of leading medications, has announced the acquisition of the prescription brand BANDOL (sildenafil oral suspension) from Laboratorios Rubio S.A., based in Barcelona, Spain. Aspargo signed a distribution arrangement with Rubio to continue marketing and promoting BANDOL in Spain, as well as a license and supply agreement with Farmalider, S.A. to supply BANDOL to the Spanish market.

In September 2021, iX Biopharma Ltd, a specialty pharmaceutical company, has licensed, supplied, and distributed Wafesil, a sublingual sildenafil wafer for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction, in China through its wholly owned subsidiary China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen research has segmented the global erectile dysfunction drugs market on the basis of product, indication, age group, mode of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cialis

Helleva

Levitra/Staxyn

Medicated Urethral System for Erection (MUSE)

Mvix

Stendra/Spedra

Viagra

Zydena

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Less than 40 years

40-60 years

More than 60 years

Mode of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Topical Dose

Oral Dose

Injection

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Online Sales

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

