Blind Uber Passenger Kamille Richardson Exposes Rideshare Safety Following Horrendous Experience
This frightening experience was the first time that I ever felt as though my life was in danger because I am blind.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a frightening rideshare ordeal, Uber passenger Kamille Richardson demands justice after being purposely dropped off at the wrong location by her assigned driver. The briefing will address ongoing safety concerns at the hands of the platform and help protect future passengers.
— Kamille Richardson
Kamille is the founder of iSee Technologies, a leadership development firm, and a keynote speaker who set off to get her phone repaired on Mother's Day; however she would end up at the wrong destination at the hands of her Uber driver. Being completely blind since birth, her instincts alerted her that she was not at her intended location, although the driver reassured her. He would later guide her to an unknown door of an apartment complex, leaving her stranded and uncertain about who was on the other side of the door. She would later contact a family friend and the Raleigh Police Department to assist her.
Regularly traveling alone, this incident has left her uneasy about completing routine tasks. She states, "This frightening experience was the first time that I ever felt as though my life was in danger because I am blind."
After contacting the company, she only received a $100 voucher and no update on the alleged investigation against the driver. The Raleigh Police Department was also limited in their follow up assistance, having to be begged to file a report, which they won't share with the affected party unless given a court order (Raleigh Police Department report number p24027639).
With no response to her formal request from Uber, Kamille is taking proactive measures to prevent this from happening to future passengers with representation from Disability Law United.
Kamille's case is one of many discrimination claims against the popular rideshare provider from disabled passengers. Disability Law United highlights that service providers, like Uber, must comply with Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) which prevents discrimination on the basis of a disability in places of public accommodation. People with disabilities should have an equal opportunity to participate in all sectors of life including something as simple as safely catching an Uber.
"Kamille is just one of many that we've heard from regarding outrageous violations of the law by Uber drivers. Another blind passenger says her Uber driver dropped her off in the middle of a busy intersection, knowing she was blind. It is imperative that rideshare services ensure that their drivers are well trained on the requirements of the law and understand their duties to disabled passengers. More importantly, it is necessary for Uber to implement procedural safeguards to protect disabled passengers and immediately suspend the driving privileges of their drivers that do not comply with the appropriate standards."
Demands include:
- A public apology to Kamille.
- Termination of the driver.
- Partnering with iSee Technologies for sensitivity training.
- Technological safeguards to be implemented to prevent future harm.
- Harsher punishments for violators.
The press conference will take place on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at Disability Rights North Carolina located at 801 Corporate Center Dr. #118, Raleigh, NC 27607. The briefing will begin at 11 am EST. The press conference will also be available virtually via Instagram Live at https://www.instagram.com/kamillealia/.
For more on Kamille Richardson, visit: https://kamillerichardson.com/.
Disability Law United is located at 1245 E. Colfax Avenue Suite 400
Denver, CO 80218. You can learn more by visiting https://disabilitylawunited.org/contact-us/
For press and media inquiries, contact: cwright@synergyprservices.com.
Clorissa Wright
Synergy PR Services
cwright@synergyprservices.com