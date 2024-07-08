MORF Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Morphic Holding to Eli Lilly

MONSEY, N.Y., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Morphic Holding, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORF) (“Morphic”) to Eli Lilly and Company (“Eli Lilly”) for $57.00 per share in cash in a tender offer. The sales price is below the price target for Morphic of at least five Wall Street analysts (source: TipRanks).



Why is there an investigation?

On July 8, 2024, Morphic announced that it had agreed to be sold to Eli Lilly for $57.00 per share in cash in a tender offer.

Notably, according to TipRanks, the sales price of $57.00 per share is below the price target for Morphic of at least five Wall Street analysts:

Gregory Renza of RBC Capital ($70.00 per share)

Edward Nash of Canaccord Genuity ($66.00 per share)

Derek Archila of Wells Fargo ($64.00 per share)

Thomas Smith of Leerink Partners ($60.00 per share)

Michael Yee of Jefferies ($60.00 per share)



The sales price is also below Morphic’s 52-week high of $62.08 per share, which indicates that the purchase may be opportunistic after a sharp drop in September 2023.

“We are investigating whether the Morphic Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Morphic shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Morphic shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

