Hapbee Announces Initial Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.7 Million

MONTREAL, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) (“Hapbee” or the “Company”), the Canadian-based wearable, wellness technology company and creator of the Hapbee neckband and sleep pad is pleased to announce the closing of the Company's non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $2,700,000 CAD (the “Offering”).



“We would like to thank all of our new and existing shareholders for the overwhelming support received during this recent financing,” said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. “With an additional $2.7 million in growth capital now in our treasury, we are in a position to accelerate our growth by expanding distribution channels, design and manufacturing of new form factors and increasing marketing resources while increasing our brand visibility. Our goal remains to provide as many customers as possible with the Hapbee product as we believe people deserve to be in greater control of how they feel.”

Each Unit consists of one subordinated voting share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one half subordinated voting share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.24 per Share.

The net proceeds received by the Company from the Offering will be used for product development, business development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The expiry date of the Warrants will be subject to prior acceleration following the closing of the Offering, at the discretion of the Company. As previously announced, if the Shares trade at or above $0.50n the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for a period of 10 consecutive trading days after the expiry of the four-month hold period, the Company may issue a news release accelerating the expiry date to 60 days after the filing of such news release.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including, without limitation, approval of the Exchange. The securities to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of private placement pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing.

About Hapbee

Canadian-based Hapbee is a wearable wellness technology company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations to assist with Sleep, Performance, and Mood, and others. Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com, Target stores and Target.com.



