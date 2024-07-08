Lewis Cellars Inaugural Community Grants Program Awards $200,000 to Napa Valley Nonprofits

Grants Provide Funding and Support to Community Initiatives, Youth Enrichment and Social Services

NAPA, Calif., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis Cellars has selected 11 Napa Valley nonprofit organizations to receive $200,000 in grant funding as a part of its inaugural Community Grants Program. The program, which opened for applications in January 2024, seeks to provide local organizations with valuable financial support and resources to enrich the lives of the community through education, community improvement, arts, health and wellness, and social services.



“Wine is a community affair – from farming and cellaring to bottling and hospitality. It’s important that we take the same care we put into crafting wines to supporting our communities,” said Dennis Bell, proprietor of Lewis Cellars. “With this program, we recognize the recipients and their hard work to improve the Napa community where many Lewis Cellars employees and their families live, work, learn, and play.”

With high demand, Lewis Cellars allocated $200,000 to the 2024 program after reviewing the applications. Applications were submitted by nonprofit organizations throughout Napa Valley and were reviewed by a committee of employee volunteers who identified organizations providing projects and services that directly benefited local communities.

Among the 2024 recipients are:

Cope Family Center: Providing parents with education, resources, and support to raise thriving children.

Expression of Hope: Fostering a nurturing and supportive environment for foster, kinship, adoptive, and at-risk families.

OLE Health: Ensuring access to fresh produce with a food assistance program to help nourish the body.

Saint Helena Hospital Foundation: Building an initiative to provide a Women’s Mobile Healthcare clinic for those in need.

“We are deeply grateful to Lewis Cellars for their generous support of our Women’s Mobile Health Healthcare Initiative,” said Noemi Mauricio, RN supervisor, mobile health, for the Saint Helena Hospital Foundation. “This grant will enable us to expand our reach and provide vital healthcare services to underserved women in Napa County. Our 'Women’s Healthcare Initiative' aims to remove barriers and increase access to health care and preventative screenings. We are excited to make a significant impact on the well-being of our community.”

The winery will continue its community grants program beyond this year and extend its support to many more deserving organizations and initiatives throughout Napa. Community Grant applications will open again in January 2025. For more information about the program and to stay up to date, please visit www.lewiswinegrants.com

About Lewis Cellars

Lewis Cellars is a luxury Napa Valley winery specializing in Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. Known by wine connoisseurs for its artisanal approach and recognized by Wine Spectator in 2016 with the Wine of the Year Award for its Cabernet Sauvignon, Lewis Cellars was established in 1992 by Randy and Debbie Lewis, with Debbie’s son Dennis joining in 1999 to lead winemaking operations. Lewis Cellars’ new Napa Valley tasting room in the Stag’s Leap District on Silverado Trail will be opening soon, offering sweeping views and a singular, lavish tasting experience. Lewis wines can be found at www.LewisCellars.com and through select retailers and fine wine shops. Consumers can also explore our Corporate Social Responsibility work at csr.wonderful.com.

