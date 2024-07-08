Pyrogen Testing Market is Projected to Reach US$ 6.53 Billion with a CAGR of 12.8% by 2034

Rising Number of Medical Equipment Recalls Due to Contamination Issues Highlighting Importance of Robust Quality Control Measures Such as Pyrogen Testing: Fact.MR Reports

Rockville, MD, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR states that the global pyrogen testing market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.96 billion in 2024 and thereafter advance rapidly at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2024 to 2034.

Demand for pyrogen testing is on the rise, mainly driven by an ever-increasing emphasis on patient safety and product quality in the healthcare industry. As regulatory bodies tighten their standards for parenteral drugs, medical devices, and biological products, the need for reliable pyrogen testing is becoming paramount. Pharmaceutical and medical device companies are under immense pressure to ensure their products are free from fever-inducing contaminants, fueling the adoption of advanced pyrogen testing methods.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the subsequent rise in the use of parenteral therapies have further amplified the demand for pyrogen testing services. The market is also being propelled by the increasing number of product recalls due to contamination issues, highlighting the criticality of robust quality control measures like pyrogen testing. With patient well-being at stake, the global healthcare sector is prioritizing stringent pyrogen testing protocols, driving the market's growth trajectory.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global pyrogen testing market is analyzed to reach a valuation of US$ 6.53 billion by the end of 2034.

The market in China is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States is projected to hold 92.2% of the North American market share by 2034.

The East Asia market is calculated to expand at a CAGR of 16%, while the North American market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 12% through 2034.

Based on the source, sales of whole blood-based monocytes are estimated to reach US$ 160.1 million in 2024.

As per application, vaccines are poised to hold a 13.6% market share in 2024.

“To ensure pharmaceutical products were fit for final use, governments prompted medical companies to go through this testing, driving pyrogen testing market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Pyrogen Testing Industry News:

In order to strengthen their position in the market and keep up with changing trends, such as the emphasis on cleaning medical devices, major players in the pyrogen testing industry are concentrating on acquiring regulatory licenses, releasing new products, and making acquisitions.

The main stake in Octane Biotech was acquired by the Swiss biotech and pharmaceutical corporation Lonza, which also has the option to buy the company altogether. Based in Kingston, Ontario, Octane Biotech is a medical technology company. It offered state-of-the-art bioreactors, bioprocesses, and biomaterials for regenerative medicine and bioengineering applications.

In January 2022, Eurofins brought PFAS exposure to the US market. This was the first direct-to-consumer at-home test that evaluated blood PFAS levels and tested 47 of the "forever chemical" PFAS compounds.

The innovative, eco-friendly recombinant LAL reagent PyroSmart NextGen, for bacterial endotoxin testing (BET), was released in April 2021, according to Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (ACC).

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Pyrogen Testing Market

Key players in the pyrogen testing market are Promega Corporation, GenScript, ASSOCIATES OF CAPE COD, INC., BioMérieux SA, Ellab A/S, Hycult Biotech, Eurofins Biolab Srl, SOLVIAS AG, Wickham Laboratories Ltd., Nelson Laboratories, LLC, Charles River Laboratories, Creative Biolabs.

Introduction of Robotics Transforming Traditional Approach to Pyrogen Testing



Integration of automated systems and robotic platforms is revolutionizing pyrogen testing workflows. These advanced technologies streamline the testing process, minimize human error, and enable high-throughput sample processing, meeting the demands of large-scale manufacturing operations. Additionally, the advent of rapid molecular techniques, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based assays, allows for faster detection of pyrogens, reducing turnaround times and facilitating prompt decision-making.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms is paving the way for more accurate data analysis and interpretation, enhancing the overall reliability and efficiency of pyrogen testing methodologies.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pyrogen testing market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product & service (instruments, test kits & reagents, consumables, services), source (in-vitro-based pyrogen testing, animal-based pyrogen testing), application (injectable therapeutics, vaccines, orally dosed pharmaceuticals, biologics, implantable medical devices, dialysis liquids, toxic/immune-modulatory drugs, blood-based products), and end-user (pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical device companies, diagnostic laboratories, clinical research organizations, clinical manufacturing organizations), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

