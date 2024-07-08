Celebrate Dog Days of Summer at Hot Dog on a Stick with Exclusive Giveaways

Iconic Boardwalk Brand and Milk-Bone® Start the Paw-ty with Tail Wagging Treats

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot Dog on a Stick , the all-American, beach-born brand owned by FAT Brands and known for its fresh, hand stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products, is celebrating the Dog Days of Summer with a limited-time drop of drool-worthy collabs and social giveaways. Now through Aug. 11, Hot Dog on a Stick is teaming up with Milk-Bone ® and other dog-loving brands to bring furry friends one-of-a-kind merchandise and treats, perfect for the summer.

With every Hot Dog on a Stick purchase of $20 or more, customers will receive a FREE Hot Dog on a Stick x Milk-Bone dog bandana and a FREE bag of Milk-Bone Minis for their pup to enjoy—can you say “Bone Appetit!” Pet lovers can also check out @ hotdogonastick ’s Instagram page for weekly chances to win exclusive merchandise, including treats, toys and leashes from the likes of Yummers Pets , ZippyPaws , Cookies & Co. , JustFoodforDogs and PupLid . In addition to hosting giveaways on Instagram, Hot Dog on a Stick will be showcasing some very loving pups up for adoption in partnership with Los Angeles non-profit dog rescue, HIT Living Dog Rescue .

There is more bark (and bites) coming—on Aug. 11, the chain will also be teaming up with longtime partner Santa Monica Brew Works for the ultimate pup-up bash in Santa Monica, Calif. from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT. Along with enough treats and beverages to keep both furry and human bellies full, the brand is further aligning with HIT Living Dog Rescue to spotlight rescue dogs up for adoption in addition to raising awareness for the cause on-site. $1 from every sale of Santa Monica Brew Works’ 310 Stomped Shandy blended with Hot Dog on a Stick Lemonade will be donated to the organization. Hot Dog on a Stick will also be serving up their famous, hand-stomped lemonade and, in lieu of payment, allowing fans to provide a monetary donation of their choice to HIT Living Dog Rescue. There can never be enough dogs at a party, too! While giving back, guests can snack on Hot Dog on Stick samples and sip sweet beverages.

“At Hot Dog on a Stick, we love a good dog!” said Taylor Fischer, VP of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “All jokes aside, our fans are some of the biggest dog lovers out there with many of our locations serving as the perfect dog date. While we are all about fun, we also wanted to spotlight an important cause tied to all of this—pet adoption and animal welfare. We are so pleased to help support the work of HIT Living Dog Resue to ensure every animal has a good home.”

For more information or to find a Hot Dog on a Stick near you, please visit www.hotdogonastick.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .

About Hot Dog on a Stick

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service, and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun, all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has nearly 50 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hotdogonastick.com .