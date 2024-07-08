HotelPlanner Signs iba Trade Fair for Baking & Confectionary Industry as Official Accommodation Provider

This partnership expands the company's reach by collaborating with the world's leading trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry, which draws more than 57,000 visitors from over 150 countries.

LONDON, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with iba, the benchmark event for the baking and confectionery sector, boasting 1,073 companies from 46 countries.



As the world's leading trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry, iba offers a unique platform showcasing the latest trends and innovations. This premier event not only impresses international exhibitors with innovative participation opportunities for self-presentation and networking but also provides attendees with a comprehensive overview of the entire industry. From raw materials manufacturers and packaging technology to traditional crafts and digitalization, iba's wide-ranging portfolio ensures a truly unique cross-section of the trade. Additionally, selected focus topics highlight current issues and developments, offering valuable insights for industry professionals.

Mark your calendars for May 18-22, 2025, when iba Düsseldorf will transform into the world's leading bakery event, setting the stage for the industry's most important gathering. Get ready to be amazed by the vast array of innovative products and cutting-edge advancements on display. Just like previous iba shows, this event will be a hub for professional exchange, trendsetting, and inspiration, offering a unique experience that you won't find anywhere else.

iba will take place in 2025 in Düsseldorf. From 2027 onwards, iba will again be held every three years in autumn at the Fairground Munich.

All attendees and exhibitors may use this site to book at a lower rate.

“We are looking forward to working together for iba 2025. With HotelPlanner, we have a partner at our side who will support international exhibitors and visitors in selecting suitable accommodation and make this process as pleasant and efficient as possible. See you in Düsseldorf!” says Susann Seidemann, Head of iba.

"Hotelplanner is incredibly honored to be named the official accommodation provider for iba 2025. iba is a cornerstone event for the baking and confectionery industry, and we are excited to welcome them to the HotelPlanner family," says Tim Hentschel, CEO and Co-Founder of HotelPlanner. "Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and securing the best possible hotel options for iba's visitors, ensuring a memorable and productive experience in Düsseldorf."

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site, HotelPlanner.com; its meetings & events-focused sites, Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com