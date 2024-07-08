Barfresh Dramatically Expands its Production Capacity by Adding Two New Third Party Locations

The New Capacity Will Cover the Company’s Full Range of Product Offerings, Including Approximately 25 Million of Additional Bottle Capacity for the Twist & Go Offerings



These New Co-Manufacturing Locations More than Doubles our Overall Capacity

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, adds two co-manufacturing locations. These locations are strategically located in the Mid-West and the East Coast to better provide a full range of offerings to our rapidly expanding clients in all Channels. This includes manufacturing for single serve pouches, 1:1 gallons and 5:1 ½ gallons. In addition, this new capacity adds 25 million annual bottling units for our highly successful Twist & Go Products. Overall, the Company now has the ability to more than double its overall annual unit capacity.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “These new locations more than double our overall capacity covering all of our product offerings including an additional 25 million bottling capacity. We have recently announced many new significant customer acquisitions within the education channel and this capacity will enable us to more than provide for these customers and many more in all channels. Barfresh is now in a tremendous positioned to dramatically increase sales in the coming years due to many factors including the capacity announced today, new members of management including the Vice President of Supply Chain & Co-Manufacturing and new Vice President of Sales, new customers in all channels and new product offerings. The appeal of our better-for-you product portfolio, combined with our acquisition pipeline of new customers that also has numerous bids underway to onboard additional schools as Barfresh customers for the 2024-2025 school year. This accelerated pace of new customer acquisitions strategically positions us for record revenue performance and expanded profit margins in fiscal year 2024 and beyond.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company’s single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “grow”, “expand”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “should”, “hypothetical”, “potential”, “forecast” and “project”, “continue,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

