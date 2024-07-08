Submit Release
Eventent Launches Innovative Custom Apparel Printing Services

Eventent - Your One Stop Custom Shop

Proudly creating custom apparel right here in Nebraska. Locally made with care and precision at EvenTent.co

Our state-of-the-art custom label printing machine

Eventent (Eventent.co) offers premium custom apparel and accessories with fast turnaround, no minimum orders, and in-house production.

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventent (Eventent.co), located in Lincoln, Nebraska, expands its custom-printed apparel and accessory offerings, catering to businesses and individuals with a wide range of high-quality products.

Eventent, a comprehensive provider of custom-printed apparel, accessories, and unique keepsakes, announces its extensive range of services tailored to meet diverse customer needs. Situated in the heart of Lincoln, Nebraska, Eventent is committed to delivering top-quality products crafted with meticulous attention to detail and creativity.

Eventent provides an array of custom products, including T-shirts, hoodies, aprons, face masks, and various accessories designed to suit different styles and occasions. Whether for team spirit, special events, or personal expression, Eventent's custom printing services ensure that customer visions are brought to life with vibrant colors and precise detail.

“Our mission at Eventent is to deliver high-quality custom apparel and promotional products with exceptional speed and accuracy,” said Michael, CEO of Eventent. “We recognize the importance of branding and timely delivery, which is why we have optimized our processes to offer rapid turnaround times without compromising on quality.”

A key feature of Eventent is their no minimum order requirement, allowing customers to order custom products starting from just one T-shirt or hoodie. This flexibility makes personalized apparel accessible to individuals and large organizations alike. Additionally, Eventent's product line includes unique items such as custom-printed can coolers, plywood promotional tokens, custom tote bags, and graduation hats.

Since its inception in 2020, Eventent has achieved over 20,000 sales and received 4,000 5-star reviews on Etsy, reflecting its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

What differentiates Eventent is its dedication to quality and customization. Unlike many other retailers, Eventent designs, prints, and assembles all products in-house, ensuring superior craftsmanship, stringent quality control, and fast turnaround times. This hands-on approach guarantees that every product meets the highest standards.

In celebration of the launch of their new website, Eventent.co, the company is offering a 10% discount on all orders placed until July 31, 2024. This promotion provides an excellent opportunity for customers to acquire premium custom apparel and accessories, creating unique items for themselves, their friends, and family.

About Eventent:
Eventent is a leading provider of custom apparel and promotional products, specializing in high-quality Direct-to-Film (DTF) prints. Based in Lincoln, Nebraska, Eventent is renowned for its rapid turnaround times, free online proofs, and outstanding customer service. Offering a wide variety of products, including custom T-shirts, coasters, tote bags, aprons, and unique keepsakes, Eventent caters to diverse needs with products suitable for any occasion.

Eventent.co
Eventent Customer Service
+1 402-413-6967
support@eventent.co
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

