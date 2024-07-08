Synthetic Gypsum Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2032
According to a report by Emergen Research, the market size was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2022
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global synthetic gypsum market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years, fueled by a surge in construction activities across the globe. According to a report by Emergen Research, the market size was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.
Market Overview and Trends
Synthetic gypsum is a manufactured alternative to naturally occurring gypsum, offering consistent quality and improved properties for various applications. It is primarily used in the construction industry for manufacturing wallboard, plaster, and other building materials. The increasing demand for lightweight and fire-resistant construction materials is driving the adoption of synthetic gypsum.
To get more business strategists to request to sample copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2803
Key Drivers
Exponential Growth in Construction: The construction sector is experiencing a boom due to improving financial conditions, rapid urbanization, and government emphasis on infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies. This surge in construction activities is directly translating into a heightened demand for synthetic gypsum.
Rising Urbanization: The global population is steadily shifting towards urban areas, necessitating the construction of new residential and commercial buildings. This trend is expected to propel the demand for synthetic gypsum in the coming years.
Focus on Sustainability: Synthetic gypsum offers several sustainability benefits compared to natural gypsum. It requires less energy to produce and minimizes environmental impact associated with mining activities. This growing focus on sustainability is expected to favor the market growth.
Restraints and Challenges
Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices: The cost of synthetic gypsum production is heavily influenced by the prices of raw materials like flue gas desulfurization (FGD) gypsum and phosphoric acid. Fluctuations in these prices can create challenges for market stability.
Stringent Environmental Regulations: The production of synthetic gypsum may involve processes that come under scrutiny by environmental regulations. Stringent regulations can add to the production cost and potentially hinder market growth.
Growth Opportunities
Innovation in Product Development: Manufacturers are continuously developing new and improved synthetic gypsum products with enhanced properties like higher strength, better fire resistance, and improved insulation. This focus on innovation is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities.
Expansion into Emerging Markets: The rising demand for construction materials in developing economies like China, India, and Brazil presents a significant growth prospect for the synthetic gypsum market.
Market Insights
North America is expected to remain the dominant market for synthetic gypsum throughout the forecast period due to the well-established construction industry and growing focus on renovation activities.
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate due to rapid urbanization and increasing government investments in infrastructure development.
Key players in the synthetic gypsum market include LafargeHolcim (Switzerland), NATIONAL GYPSUM (US), Knauf Gips KG (Germany), and Saint-Gobain (France).
SWOT Analysis
Strengths: Consistent quality, improved properties, fire resistance, lightweight construction.
Weaknesses: Dependence on raw material prices, potential environmental impact.
Opportunities: Innovation in product development, expansion into emerging markets.
Threats: Fluctuations in raw material prices, stringent environmental regulations.
Latest Developments
On 16 October 2023, Beneficial Reuse management announced the acquisition of USA Gypsum. This acquisition of USA Gypsum by BRM presents a strategic opportunity for the company to broaden its gypsum sources by incorporating recycled drywall scrap. This move also extends BRM's geographic presence, complementing its existing operations that supply gypsum pellets to agricultural and other markets. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with BRM's commitment to providing sustainable solutions for industrial byproduct management, diverting materials from landfills.
On 12 October 2023, Etex announced an agreement to acquire BGC's gypsum and fiber cement businesses. this acquisition includes BGC's production facilities for wallboard, plaster, compounds, cornice, and the Perth gypsum wallboard plant in Western Australia. This expansion not only reinforces Etex's existing gypsum wallboard offerings but also positions the company well to capitalize on rising demand for fiber cement products. The broader product range and access to new distribution channels enable Etex’s to better serve its Australian customers.
Learn More About The Key Segments Shaping This Market Download Free Sample https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2803
Synthetic Gypsum Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global synthetic gypsum market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing a more effective synthetic gypsum product.
Some major players included in the global synthetic gypsum market report are:
USG
Drax Group
FEECO International
Saint-Gobain
PABCO Gypsum
Georgia-Pacific Building Products
AMERICAN GYPSUM
Knauf
National Gypsum Company
Holcim
Synthetic Gypsum Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global synthetic gypsum market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Fluorogypsum
Citrogypsum
Phosphogypsum
FGD gypsum
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Plaster
Cement
Drywall
Soil amendment
Glass manufacturing
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Construction
Agriculture
Chemicals
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn