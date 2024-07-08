Synthetic Gypsum Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2032

Emergen Research Logo

According to a report by Emergen Research, the market size was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2022

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global synthetic gypsum market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years, fueled by a surge in construction activities across the globe. According to a report by Emergen Research, the market size was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Market Overview and Trends

Synthetic gypsum is a manufactured alternative to naturally occurring gypsum, offering consistent quality and improved properties for various applications. It is primarily used in the construction industry for manufacturing wallboard, plaster, and other building materials. The increasing demand for lightweight and fire-resistant construction materials is driving the adoption of synthetic gypsum.

To get more business strategists to request to sample copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2803

Key Drivers

Exponential Growth in Construction: The construction sector is experiencing a boom due to improving financial conditions, rapid urbanization, and government emphasis on infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies. This surge in construction activities is directly translating into a heightened demand for synthetic gypsum.

Rising Urbanization: The global population is steadily shifting towards urban areas, necessitating the construction of new residential and commercial buildings. This trend is expected to propel the demand for synthetic gypsum in the coming years.

Focus on Sustainability: Synthetic gypsum offers several sustainability benefits compared to natural gypsum. It requires less energy to produce and minimizes environmental impact associated with mining activities. This growing focus on sustainability is expected to favor the market growth.

Restraints and Challenges

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices: The cost of synthetic gypsum production is heavily influenced by the prices of raw materials like flue gas desulfurization (FGD) gypsum and phosphoric acid. Fluctuations in these prices can create challenges for market stability.

Stringent Environmental Regulations: The production of synthetic gypsum may involve processes that come under scrutiny by environmental regulations. Stringent regulations can add to the production cost and potentially hinder market growth.

Growth Opportunities

Innovation in Product Development: Manufacturers are continuously developing new and improved synthetic gypsum products with enhanced properties like higher strength, better fire resistance, and improved insulation. This focus on innovation is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities.

Expansion into Emerging Markets: The rising demand for construction materials in developing economies like China, India, and Brazil presents a significant growth prospect for the synthetic gypsum market.

Market Insights

North America is expected to remain the dominant market for synthetic gypsum throughout the forecast period due to the well-established construction industry and growing focus on renovation activities.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate due to rapid urbanization and increasing government investments in infrastructure development.

Key players in the synthetic gypsum market include LafargeHolcim (Switzerland), NATIONAL GYPSUM (US), Knauf Gips KG (Germany), and Saint-Gobain (France).

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Consistent quality, improved properties, fire resistance, lightweight construction.

Weaknesses: Dependence on raw material prices, potential environmental impact.

Opportunities: Innovation in product development, expansion into emerging markets.

Threats: Fluctuations in raw material prices, stringent environmental regulations.

Latest Developments

On 16 October 2023, Beneficial Reuse management announced the acquisition of USA Gypsum. This acquisition of USA Gypsum by BRM presents a strategic opportunity for the company to broaden its gypsum sources by incorporating recycled drywall scrap. This move also extends BRM's geographic presence, complementing its existing operations that supply gypsum pellets to agricultural and other markets. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with BRM's commitment to providing sustainable solutions for industrial byproduct management, diverting materials from landfills.

On 12 October 2023, Etex announced an agreement to acquire BGC's gypsum and fiber cement businesses. this acquisition includes BGC's production facilities for wallboard, plaster, compounds, cornice, and the Perth gypsum wallboard plant in Western Australia. This expansion not only reinforces Etex's existing gypsum wallboard offerings but also positions the company well to capitalize on rising demand for fiber cement products. The broader product range and access to new distribution channels enable Etex’s to better serve its Australian customers.

Learn More About The Key Segments Shaping This Market Download Free Sample https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2803

Synthetic Gypsum Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global synthetic gypsum market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing a more effective synthetic gypsum product.

Some major players included in the global synthetic gypsum market report are:

USG

Drax Group

FEECO International

Saint-Gobain

PABCO Gypsum

Georgia-Pacific Building Products

AMERICAN GYPSUM

Knauf

National Gypsum Company

Holcim

Synthetic Gypsum Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global synthetic gypsum market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Fluorogypsum

Citrogypsum

Phosphogypsum

FGD gypsum

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Plaster

Cement

Drywall

Soil amendment

Glass manufacturing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Construction

Agriculture

Chemicals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa