Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Mayor Alice Guo not keen on attending the next Senate hearing

PHILIPPINES, July 8 - Press Release
July 8, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Mayor Alice Guo not keen on attending the next Senate hearing

Dapat inisip muna niya ang kahihinatnan ng pagsisinungaling at panloloko niya bago pa siya humarap sa Senado.

Hindi lang siya ang traumatized. Ang mga human trafficking victims � mga dayuhan at mga Pilipinong pilit na pinagtrabaho sa POGO scam compounds � ang traumatized. Pati ang sambayanang Pilipino traumatized na may Chinese national na naging Mayor ng Pilipinas.

Mental health is important but she cannot invoke it to escape accountability, lalo na na public servant siya. She dug her own grave. We merely asked basic questions that any upright human being could answer. Ngayong na wala na siyang lusot, nagpapa-victim siya.

If she doesn't honor the subpoena, the Senate is well within its rights to issue an arrest order. Dumalo nalang siya sa hearing sa Miyerkules para wala nang drama.

Mayor Alice Guo, the truth will give you peace of mind. ###

