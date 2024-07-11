Education and Strategy Executive Sherry Grate Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
Sherry’s career has been dedicated to developing leaders through education. So, it is no surprise that in her leadership role, she is equally committed to ongoing professional development.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Sherry Grate of Fort Wayne, Indiana, in the United States.
Sherry is the senior vice president of public impact investing for Ambassador Enterprises, LLC, a legacy-minded private equity firm. The public impact team partners with strategic leaders to build better communities for moral, relational, and economic prosperity throughout northeast Indiana. Prior to joining Ambassador Enterprises, Sherry served as an educator in Indiana for over 30 years in rural, suburban, and urban settings. She has diverse leadership experiences as a classroom teacher, principal, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction (K-12), and superintendent of schools. She is a graduate of Indiana University and holds an M.S. in Education from IUPUI, as well as an education specialist degree and doctorate in educational leadership from Ball State University. Sherry is a graduate of the Ambassador Institute of Civic Engagement, Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series, and The Policy Circle’s Civic Leadership Engagement Roadmap program. Sherry is the fifth member of the leadership team at Ambassador Enterprises to earn the Certificate in Risk Governance®.
“Sherry’s career has been dedicated to developing leaders through education. So, it is no surprise that in her leadership role, she is equally committed to ongoing professional development," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are thrilled she is taking the knowledge she has gained through our program and integrating it with the governance and strategic initiatives she leads."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This comprehensive board training experience has exponentially increased my knowledge and capacity to serve more effectively in my governance roles,” said Dr. Grate.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking®. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®