Dental Lasers Market Growth, Business Experts, Industry Trends and Forecast By 2032 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental lasers market is experiencing a surge in demand, fueled by the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements. According to a report by Emergen Research, the market size was valued at $331.12 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $687.2 million by 2032, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.
Market Overview and Trends
Dental lasers offer a range of benefits over traditional dental tools,
including:
Reduced pain and discomfort for patients
Minimized bleeding and faster healing times
Increased precision and improved surgical outcomes
Reduced risk of infection and post-operative complications
These advantages are driving the adoption of dental lasers by dentists worldwide. The market is segmented into two primary product types:
Dental surgical lasers: Used for various procedures like gum surgeries, frenectomies, biopsies, and soft tissue contouring.
Dental hard tissue lasers: Used for cavity preparation, caries removal, and tooth desensitization.
Key Drivers and Restraints
Several factors are propelling the dental lasers market forward:
Rising prevalence of dental diseases: Globally, a significant portion of the population suffers from dental issues like tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancers. This increases the demand for advanced treatment options.
Technological advancements: Continuous improvements in laser technology are leading to more user-friendly, efficient, and cost-effective devices.
Growing focus on minimally invasive dentistry: Patients are increasingly seeking procedures that minimize pain, discomfort, and recovery times. Dental lasers cater to this growing preference.
However, the market also faces certain restraints:
High initial investment costs: Acquiring dental lasers can be expensive, particularly for smaller dental practices.
Lack of awareness: Some dentists may not be fully aware of the benefits and applications of dental lasers.
Regulatory hurdles: Regulatory requirements for the use and safety of dental lasers can vary across regions.
Growth Opportunities and Key Market Insights
The dental lasers market presents significant growth opportunities in:
Emerging economies: As disposable income rises in developing countries, the demand for advanced dental care, including laser procedures, is anticipated to increase.
Development of new applications: Expanding the range of procedures that can be performed with dental lasers will broaden their appeal.
Increase in geriatric population: The growing elderly population is more likely to experience dental problems, creating a larger target market for dental lasers.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths:
Minimally invasive and patient-friendly procedures
Improved precision and surgical outcomes
Reduced bleeding and faster healing
Weaknesses:
High initial investment costs
Limited awareness among some dentists
Regulatory variations in different regions
Opportunities:
Growing demand in emerging economies
Development of new applications
Increasing geriatric population
Threats:
Competition from traditional dental tools
Economic downturns impacting healthcare spending
Stringent regulatory requirements
Strategic Developments and Mergers & Acquisitions
On 10 January 2022, Biolase Inc., a U.S.-based leading dental lasers manufacturing company launched a new laser assisted microfluidic irrigation device. The company has co-developed microfluidic irrigation device with the collaboration of EdgePro, a Mexico-based renowned endodontic product manufacturing company. The company has claimed that this product will offer new age advanced cleaning and disinfection techniques with its cutting-edge solution. Also, this product received FDA 510(K) clearance for endodontists application.
On October 20, 2020, Summus Medical Laser, a prominent supplier of high-powered laser therapy solutions, revealed today the introduction of the Horizon Dental Laser System. This marks the inception of the first-Class IV therapy laser system meticulously crafted to cater specifically to the dental sector.
Dental Laser Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global dental laser market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.
Some of the major companies included in the global dental laser market report are:
CAO Group, Inc.
Biolase, Inc.
Sirona Dental Systems Inc.
Fotona, LLC
Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co.
KaVo Dental
Gigaa Optronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.
LaserStar Technologies Corporation
Den-Mat Holdings, LLC
Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd
AMD Lasers
Ivoclar Vivadent AG
Dental Laser Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global dental laser market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)
Erbium Laser
Diode Laser
Carbon dioxide laser
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)
Tooth Decay
Gum Disease
Tooth Whitening
Biopsy or Lesion Removal
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)
Hospital
Dental Clinic
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
