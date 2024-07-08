Dental Lasers Market Growth, Business Experts, Industry Trends and Forecast By 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental lasers market is experiencing a surge in demand, fueled by the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements. According to a report by Emergen Research, the market size was valued at $331.12 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $687.2 million by 2032, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

Market Overview and Trends

Dental lasers offer a range of benefits over traditional dental tools, including:

including:

Reduced pain and discomfort for patients

Minimized bleeding and faster healing times

Increased precision and improved surgical outcomes

Reduced risk of infection and post-operative complications

These advantages are driving the adoption of dental lasers by dentists worldwide. The market is segmented into two primary product types:

Dental surgical lasers: Used for various procedures like gum surgeries, frenectomies, biopsies, and soft tissue contouring.

Dental hard tissue lasers: Used for cavity preparation, caries removal, and tooth desensitization.

Key Drivers and Restraints

Several factors are propelling the dental lasers market forward:

Rising prevalence of dental diseases: Globally, a significant portion of the population suffers from dental issues like tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancers. This increases the demand for advanced treatment options.

Technological advancements: Continuous improvements in laser technology are leading to more user-friendly, efficient, and cost-effective devices.

Growing focus on minimally invasive dentistry: Patients are increasingly seeking procedures that minimize pain, discomfort, and recovery times. Dental lasers cater to this growing preference.

However, the market also faces certain restraints:

High initial investment costs: Acquiring dental lasers can be expensive, particularly for smaller dental practices.

Lack of awareness: Some dentists may not be fully aware of the benefits and applications of dental lasers.

Regulatory hurdles: Regulatory requirements for the use and safety of dental lasers can vary across regions.

Growth Opportunities and Key Market Insights

The dental lasers market presents significant growth opportunities in:

Emerging economies: As disposable income rises in developing countries, the demand for advanced dental care, including laser procedures, is anticipated to increase.

Development of new applications: Expanding the range of procedures that can be performed with dental lasers will broaden their appeal.

Increase in geriatric population: The growing elderly population is more likely to experience dental problems, creating a larger target market for dental lasers.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths:

Minimally invasive and patient-friendly procedures

Improved precision and surgical outcomes

Reduced bleeding and faster healing

Weaknesses:

High initial investment costs

Limited awareness among some dentists

Regulatory variations in different regions

Opportunities:

Growing demand in emerging economies

Development of new applications

Increasing geriatric population

Threats:

Competition from traditional dental tools

Economic downturns impacting healthcare spending

Stringent regulatory requirements

Strategic Developments and Mergers & Acquisitions

On 10 January 2022, Biolase Inc., a U.S.-based leading dental lasers manufacturing company launched a new laser assisted microfluidic irrigation device. The company has co-developed microfluidic irrigation device with the collaboration of EdgePro, a Mexico-based renowned endodontic product manufacturing company. The company has claimed that this product will offer new age advanced cleaning and disinfection techniques with its cutting-edge solution. Also, this product received FDA 510(K) clearance for endodontists application.

On October 20, 2020, Summus Medical Laser, a prominent supplier of high-powered laser therapy solutions, revealed today the introduction of the Horizon Dental Laser System. This marks the inception of the first-Class IV therapy laser system meticulously crafted to cater specifically to the dental sector.

Dental Laser Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global dental laser market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Some of the major companies included in the global dental laser market report are:

CAO Group, Inc.

Biolase, Inc.

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Fotona, LLC

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co.

KaVo Dental

Gigaa Optronics Technology Co.,Ltd.

Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd

AMD Lasers

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Dental Laser Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global dental laser market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Erbium Laser

Diode Laser

Carbon dioxide laser

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Tooth Decay

Gum Disease

Tooth Whitening

Biopsy or Lesion Removal

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA