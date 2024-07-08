Submit Release
Dental Haus’s Solea Laser Needle-Free & Drill-Free Dental Procedure Is Painless and Effective

Dental Haus is a premier cosmetic dentistry practice in Edmonton, AB specializing in restoring smiles and enhancing oral aesthetics.

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Haus, a leading dental practice dedicated to innovation and patient comfort, is proud to offer Solea laser technology, revolutionizing needle-free and drill-free dental procedures. With a commitment to providing painless, effective treatments, Dental Haus brings cutting-edge technology to enhance the dental experience for patients in Edmonton and beyond.

The Solea laser is an all-tissue dental laser capable of treating soft and hard tissues with precision and efficiency. This advanced technology offers a remarkable alternative for patients feeling apprehensive about traditional dental drills. By eliminating the need for drills, the Solea laser provides a quieter and more comfortable experience, minimizing anxiety and discomfort commonly associated with dental visits.

One of the key advantages of the Solea laser is its ability to provide analgesic effects during procedures, reducing the need for traditional numbing techniques, such as needles. Patients undergoing fillings or other dental treatments can benefit from the analgesic properties of the laser, which means they won't experience the numbness typically associated with local anesthesia injections. Instead, patients enjoy a pain-free experience without the sensation of numbness, resulting in a more pleasant and convenient dental visit.

The Solea laser technology significantly advances dental care, offering precise and efficient treatment while enhancing patient comfort and satisfaction. Dental Haus is proud to incorporate this innovative technology into their practice, providing patients access to state-of-the-art dental care that prioritizes their comfort and well-being.

For more information about their Solea laser technology, visit the Dental Haus website or call 780-433-3368.

About Dental Haus: Dental Haus is a premier cosmetic dentistry practice in Edmonton, AB specializing in restoring smiles and enhancing oral aesthetics. With a team of experienced professionals and a focus on patient-centered care, Dental Haus offers comprehensive cosmetic dental treatments tailored to the unique needs of each individual.


Address: 8230 105 Street NW, Suite 202
City: Edmonton
Province: AB
Country: Canada
Zip Code: T6E 4X8
Fax number: 780-439-5484

+1 780-433-3368
info@dentalhaus.ca

