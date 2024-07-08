RE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person

UPDATE- Rowan was located safe this morning by Barre City PD.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005240

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: July 7, 2024 at approximately 1709 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Street, Lyndon, VT

MISSING PERSON: Rowan Coolidge

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 7, 2024 at approximately 1709 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified that Rowan Coolidge had left his house in Lyndon, Vermont and had not returned. Rowan’s whereabouts are currently unknown, however there is information that he may be in the Montpelier area. Rowan was last seen on July 7, 2024, at approximately 1655 hours, on Center Street in the Town of Lyndon, by one of his family members. Rowan is approximately 5' 11” tall, approximately 130 lbs, with curly bleached blond hair, wearing camo pants, a black sweatshirt with a white logo, and a pair of white Nike shoes. Attached is a recent photo of Rowan. If anyone has any information about Rowan’s whereabouts, please contact the Vermont State Police- St. Johnsbury Barracks at (802) 748-3111.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111