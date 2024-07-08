RE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person
UPDATE- Rowan was located safe this morning by Barre City PD.
From: Fenoff, Riley via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, July 7, 2024 11:33 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4005240
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: July 7, 2024 at approximately 1709 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Street, Lyndon, VT
MISSING PERSON: Rowan Coolidge
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 7, 2024 at approximately 1709 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified that Rowan Coolidge had left his house in Lyndon, Vermont and had not returned. Rowan’s whereabouts are currently unknown, however there is information that he may be in the Montpelier area. Rowan was last seen on July 7, 2024, at approximately 1655 hours, on Center Street in the Town of Lyndon, by one of his family members. Rowan is approximately 5' 11” tall, approximately 130 lbs, with curly bleached blond hair, wearing camo pants, a black sweatshirt with a white logo, and a pair of white Nike shoes. Attached is a recent photo of Rowan. If anyone has any information about Rowan’s whereabouts, please contact the Vermont State Police- St. Johnsbury Barracks at (802) 748-3111.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111